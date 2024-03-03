Devils Make Final Stop in California, Visit Kings | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (30-26-4) vs. KINGS (30-19-10)

Head-to-Head

Sunday afternoon matchup between the Devils and Kings is the final meeting between the two clubs for the season.

The Devils hosted the Kings on Feb. 15 at Prudential Center, which was a 2-1 loss for New Jersey. Quinton Byfield had a third period power-play goal to break the 1-1 tie.

Tyler Toffoli scored for New Jersey and goaltender Nico Daws made 27 saves in what was his third straight start.

Devils Team Scope:

New Jersey is in the midst of a playoff hunt, sitting five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers who hold the three-spot in the Metropolitan Division. Currently on a three-game road trip in California, the Devils are 1-1-0 in their first two games with a win against San Jose and a loss on Friday night against Anaheim.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with seven points (3g-4a) in his past five games, including a power-play goal against the Ducks. Hughes has 57 points in 44 games and is the most recent player to reach 20 goals this season.

Tyler Toffoli paces the team with 26 goals, followed by Jesper Bratt (22), Nico Hischier (20) and Hughes.

Luke Hughes contributed two assists in Anaheim, bringing his season totals up to 31 points in 60 games.

Kings Team Scope:

The LA Kings are coming off a big 5-1 win against the Vancouver Cancucks on Thursday night.

The Kings currently sit in the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 70 points in 59 games, just ahead of the Nashville Predators who also have 70 points, but have played two more games.

Forward Kevin Fiala leads LA with 52 points in 59 games, while Trevor Moore has the team lead in goals with 23. Moore is the only 20-plus goal scorer this season for LA, with Adrian Kempe, currently out injured, the next closest with 19 goals.

Goaltender Cam Talbot has started 35 games this season for the Kings with a 17-14-5 record. David Rittich, who earned the victory in the previous meeting between the Devils and Kings has a 9-4-3 record.

By the Numbers:

Jonas Siegenthaler will play in his 300th NHL game on Sunday afternoon.

The Devils scored two power-play goals on Friday night against Anaheim. It was the first time the club had two man-advantage goals in a single game since Jan. 17, at home against Montreal.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle - LTIR)

Vanecek - (lower body - IR)

Kings

Kempe (upper-body, week-to-week)

Mikey Anderson (unknown)

Copely (LTIR)

Arvidsson (LTIR)

Grundstrom (LTIR)