LIVE UPDATES: Kings 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Kings on New Year's Day in Los Angeles. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 15, LAK 9
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, LAK --
HITS: NJD 10, LAK 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, LAK 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 2, LAK 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, LAK 1

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-01 at 7.10.49 PM

Lee opens the scoring for Los Angeles

THIRD PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 21, LAK 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, LAK 0/2
HITS: NJD 15, LAK 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: LAK 13, NJD 11
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 5, LAK 3
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 3, LAK 1

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

KINGS LINEUP

Turcotte - Kopitar - Kempe
Foegele - Byfield - Jeannot
Fiala - Danault - Laferriere
Lee - Helenius

Anderson - Gavrikov
Edmundson - Clarke
Moverare - Spence
Burroughs

Kuemper
Rittich

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils visit the Kings on New Year's Day

