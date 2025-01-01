LIVE UPDATES: Kings 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Kings on New Year's Day in Los Angeles. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals scored.
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 15, LAK 9
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, LAK --
HITS: NJD 10, LAK 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, LAK 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 2, LAK 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, LAK 1
No goals as of yet.
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 21, LAK 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, LAK 0/2
HITS: NJD 15, LAK 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: LAK 13, NJD 11
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 5, LAK 3
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 3, LAK 1
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Allen
Markstrom
Turcotte - Kopitar - Kempe
Foegele - Byfield - Jeannot
Fiala - Danault - Laferriere
Lee - Helenius
Anderson - Gavrikov
Edmundson - Clarke
Moverare - Spence
Burroughs
Kuemper
Rittich