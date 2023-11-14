Devils Head North to Winnipeg | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (7-5-1) vs. JETS (7-5-2)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Jets meet for the first time this season, and the only time in Canada.

Last year, the two team teams split the season series with the home club winning both contests. The Jets had a 6-1 victory at home while the Devils triumphed 4-2 in New Jersey.

Dawson Mercer had two goals while Nico Hischier and Erik Haula both had two points. Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele had three assists while Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck went 1-1 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are living life without captain Nico Hischier and superstar Jack Hughes. Both players are currently out of the lineup with upper-body injuries. New Jersey is 1-2-0 since losing the two.

Despite missing the past three games, Hughes is still the team leader with 20 points. Jesper Bratt is second with 19 points (7g-12a). Tyler Toffoli has a team-best eight goals. Dougie Hamilton leads the defense with five goals and 10 points. Defenseman John Marino has an active and career-long four game assist/point streak. Goaltender Akria Schmid entered Friday’s game in relief of Vitek Vanecek. Schmid stopped 20 of 21 shots.

Timo Meier has goals in each of the past two games. Dawson Mercer has two goals in his last three games. Michael McLeod has a three-game point streak (1g-2a).

Jets Team Scope:

The Jets had their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Dallas. Prior, Winnipeg had defeated Arizona, 5-3, St. Louis, 5-2, and Nashville, 6-3. The Jets will face the Devils in the second leg of a four-game homestand.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 11 goals and 17 points. Mark Sheifele also has 17 points on a team-best 12 assists. Winnipeg has had some balanced scoring with seven players recording four or more goals.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who re-signed a seven-year contract with the club, is 6-4-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. “I really like all of my details,” Hellebuyck told the Jets official website. “I know statistically it’s not where you want it to be, but my details are right, my game is right.”

By the Numbers:

Thanks to a couple third period goals against Washington, the Devils avoided being shutout and have now scored at least one goal in 98 consecutive games.

Mercer’s goal against Washington was his 100 th career point.

career point. Brendan Smith recorded six hits against Washington, which tied a career high.

Injuries:

Devils

Hughes (upper-body)

Hischier (upper-body)

Miller (lower-body, IR)

Jets

Heinola (lower-body, IR)

Vlardi (lower-body, IR)