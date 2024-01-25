Devils Head to Carolina in Playoff Rematch | PREVIEW

New Jersey will face the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night in a rematch of last season's Second Round playoff series. Puck drop is 7:38 p.m. ET.

You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN2 beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 7:00 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 7:20 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (24-18-3) vs. HURRICANES (25-15-5)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Hurricanes meet for the first time this season. During last year’s regular season, the two teams split the season series with each winning on the road and home. In Carolina, the Devils won, 5-3, on Jan. 10 while losing, 4-1, on Dec. 20. In New Jersey, the Devils won 3-0 on March 12 but lost 5-4 in a shootout on Jan. 1. The Devils finished 2-1-1 on the series.

The two teams met in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Carolina winning the series in five games.

During the regular season, Jesper Bratt led all skaters with four goals and six points. Dawson Mercer had four points and two goals. Sebastian Aho had two goals and four points in three games.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils remain in the hunt for the playoffs. They sit in the third Wild Card position, just outside of a playoff position. But their 51 points trails Detroit by two points (53) for the final Wild Card spot. And New Jersey has two games in hand on the Red Wings.

The Devils have a two-game road trip in Carolina and Tampa before entering the bye week and All-Star break. The club is coming off a 6-5 overtime win against the defending Stanley Cup champions, Vegas, Monday night. Tyler Toffoli recorded a hat trick and scored the game-winner in that contest.

Jesper Bratt leads the team with 31 assists and 48 points. Despite missing 13 games this year, Jack Hughes ranks second on the team in scoring with 45 points. Toffoli has a team-best 20 goals.

The Devils are expecting the return of forward Ondrej Palat from a lower-body injury. He's been out since Dec. 30. 

Hurricanes Team Scope:

Carolina will face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games. The club triumphed in Boston, 3-2, Wednesday night. The Hurricanes hold the third spot in the Metro Division with 55 points, four ahead of New Jersey and one behind second-place Philadelphia.

Sebastian Aho leads the ‘Canes with 16 goals, 37 assists and 53 points. He’s followed by Seth Jarvis’ 15 goals and 35 points. Three players are tied with 30 points (Martin Necas, Andrei Svechnikov, Michael Bunting). The Devils will likely see Antti Raanta in net. He’s 10-7-2 on the year.

By the Numbers:

The Devils lead the NHL with 16 comeback wins this season.

Bratt recorded a career-high 10 shots against Vegas.

The Hurricanes will play eight of their 11 games this month at home.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)
Nosek (foot - IR)
Palat (lower body)
Smith (sprained knee - IR)
J. Hughes (upper-body - week-to-week)
Siegenthaler (broken foot - IR)
Miller (illness)

Hurricanes

Anderson (blood clotting)
Kochetkov (concussion)
Svechnikov (upper-body)

GAME-DAY VIDEO
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/24/y24

Palat Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK
Devils Statement on McLeod and Foote | BLOG

Devils Curling and Casino Event Gives Back a Record Amount | FEATURE

Deal with the Devil(s) | FEATURE

Fitzgerald State of Team | FEATURE

Fitzgerald Extension | RELEASE

DEVILS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1/22/24 GAME STORY

Devils Scored 5 Goals! You Win Thanks to Glaze Donuts

DEVILS VS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1/22/24 LIVE UPDATES

Devils Hughes | INJURY UPDATE 1.22.24

DEVILS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1/22/24 GAME PREVIEW

DEVILS VS. STARS 1/20/24 GAME STORY

DEVILS VS STARS 1/20/24 LIVE UPDATES

Jack Hughes Named All-Star Co-Captain with Brother Quinn | BLOG

Sergei Brylin | Big Read

DEVILS VS STARS 1/20/24 GAME PREVIEW

DEVILS AT BLUE JACKETS 1/19/24 GAME STORY

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/18/23

