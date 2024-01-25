Devils Head to Carolina in Playoff Rematch | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (24-18-3) vs. HURRICANES (25-15-5)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Hurricanes meet for the first time this season. During last year’s regular season, the two teams split the season series with each winning on the road and home. In Carolina, the Devils won, 5-3, on Jan. 10 while losing, 4-1, on Dec. 20. In New Jersey, the Devils won 3-0 on March 12 but lost 5-4 in a shootout on Jan. 1. The Devils finished 2-1-1 on the series.

The two teams met in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Carolina winning the series in five games.

During the regular season, Jesper Bratt led all skaters with four goals and six points. Dawson Mercer had four points and two goals. Sebastian Aho had two goals and four points in three games.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils remain in the hunt for the playoffs. They sit in the third Wild Card position, just outside of a playoff position. But their 51 points trails Detroit by two points (53) for the final Wild Card spot. And New Jersey has two games in hand on the Red Wings.

The Devils have a two-game road trip in Carolina and Tampa before entering the bye week and All-Star break. The club is coming off a 6-5 overtime win against the defending Stanley Cup champions, Vegas, Monday night. Tyler Toffoli recorded a hat trick and scored the game-winner in that contest.

Jesper Bratt leads the team with 31 assists and 48 points. Despite missing 13 games this year, Jack Hughes ranks second on the team in scoring with 45 points. Toffoli has a team-best 20 goals.

The Devils are expecting the return of forward Ondrej Palat from a lower-body injury. He's been out since Dec. 30.

Hurricanes Team Scope:

Carolina will face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games. The club triumphed in Boston, 3-2, Wednesday night. The Hurricanes hold the third spot in the Metro Division with 55 points, four ahead of New Jersey and one behind second-place Philadelphia.

Sebastian Aho leads the ‘Canes with 16 goals, 37 assists and 53 points. He’s followed by Seth Jarvis’ 15 goals and 35 points. Three players are tied with 30 points (Martin Necas, Andrei Svechnikov, Michael Bunting). The Devils will likely see Antti Raanta in net. He’s 10-7-2 on the year.

By the Numbers:

The Devils lead the NHL with 16 comeback wins this season.

Bratt recorded a career-high 10 shots against Vegas.

The Hurricanes will play eight of their 11 games this month at home.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)

Nosek (foot - IR)

Palat (lower body)

Smith (sprained knee - IR)

J. Hughes (upper-body - week-to-week)

Siegenthaler (broken foot - IR)

Miller (illness)

Hurricanes

Anderson (blood clotting)

Kochetkov (concussion)

Svechnikov (upper-body)