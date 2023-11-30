Devils, Flyers Clash in Philadelphia | PREVIEW

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

New Jersey visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. 

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils will not hold a morning skate in Philadelphia. Lindy Ruff will speak to the media on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Check back then for your pre-game story! 

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (10-9-1) vs. FLYERS (11-10-1)

Head-to-Head

In the first meeting between the Flyers and Devils this season, it's Philadelphia that plays host.

Devils Team Scope:

With two consecutive wins heading into Thursday's game, the Devils will look to continue in the right direction and string together three wins for the first time this season. With their captain back in the lineup, New Jersey has gone 2-0.

New Jersey recalled forward Samuel Laberge from Utica on Wednesday and he has traveled with the team to Philadelphia. There is a potential that the 26-year-old may make his NHL debut against the Flyers. He is currently the 12th forward listed on the Devils roster.

The lineup will be without Erik Haula for a second consecutive game, head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed. Timo Meier and Tomas Nosek (IR) remain out as well. Dougie Hamilton, who did not play the final period on Tuesday, is undergoing more tests before his availability is determined.

Flyers Team Scope:

The Flyers are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and are led in points by Travis Konecny (12g-4a) and Travis Sandheim (2g-14a) with 16 points a piece.

The Flyers are 5-6-0 on home ice this season, and 6-4-0 in their last ten games.

Depth forward Noah Cates, it has been announced, is out for 6-8 weeks.

By the Numbers:

The Flyers are 0-10-1 in games where they give up the first goal, meanwhile, the Devils are 7-8-1 when trailing first.

Injuries:

Devils

Nosek (lower-body - IR)
Haula (upper body)
Hamilton (upper body)
Meier (lower-body)

Flyers:

Cates (lower-body)

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Pre-Game Interview with head coach Lindy Ruff... Check back after 5 p.m. on Thursday

