Devils, Flyers Clash in Philadelphia | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (10-9-1) vs. FLYERS (11-10-1)

Head-to-Head

In the first meeting between the Flyers and Devils this season, it's Philadelphia that plays host.

Devils Team Scope:

With two consecutive wins heading into Thursday's game, the Devils will look to continue in the right direction and string together three wins for the first time this season. With their captain back in the lineup, New Jersey has gone 2-0.

New Jersey recalled forward Samuel Laberge from Utica on Wednesday and he has traveled with the team to Philadelphia. There is a potential that the 26-year-old may make his NHL debut against the Flyers. He is currently the 12th forward listed on the Devils roster.

The lineup will be without Erik Haula for a second consecutive game, head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed. Timo Meier and Tomas Nosek (IR) remain out as well. Dougie Hamilton, who did not play the final period on Tuesday, is undergoing more tests before his availability is determined.

Flyers Team Scope:

The Flyers are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and are led in points by Travis Konecny (12g-4a) and Travis Sandheim (2g-14a) with 16 points a piece.

The Flyers are 5-6-0 on home ice this season, and 6-4-0 in their last ten games.

Depth forward Noah Cates, it has been announced, is out for 6-8 weeks.

By the Numbers:

The Flyers are 0-10-1 in games where they give up the first goal, meanwhile, the Devils are 7-8-1 when trailing first.

Injuries:

Devils

Nosek (lower-body - IR)

Haula (upper body)

Hamilton (upper body)

Meier (lower-body)

Flyers:

Cates (lower-body)