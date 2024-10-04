Despite Late Push, Devils Fall 5-4 to Flyers | GAME STORY

Kevin Labanc had a hat trick in the loss and six goals this preseason

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Despite a push in the final ten minutes of regulation, the New Jersey Devils came up short and fell 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Kevin Labanc continued his scoring streak and had a hat trick in the loss while Ryan Schmelzer had the Devils' other goal.

The Flyers got on the board early, when Olle Lycksell scored, capitalizing on a loose puck netfront. The Devils got their first goal of the game halfway through the opening frame, Ryan Schmelzer’s one-timer got past Ivan Fedotov, tying the game at 1-1. Mikael Diotte and Jack Malone picked up assists on the goal.

A minute later, the Devils were close to scoring their second of the period when Schmelzer and Kevin Labanc raced in on a 2-on-1; however, Labanc’s shot went high and New Jersey was unable to capitalize.

There were two fights in the first period, the first two and a half minutes in when Samuel Laberge squared off with Sawyer Boulton. The second was four and a half minutes later when Nathan Légaré and Hunter MacDonald dropped the gloves.

Daniil Misyul was called for delay of game in the opening minute of the second period and the Devils penally kill went to work. Halfway through the penalty, Poulter came up with another big save, on a breakaway, to keep the Flyers from scoring a power play goal. However, 15 seconds later Jon-Randall Avon's power play goal gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.

Mike Hardman's goal tied things up with eight and a half minutes left in the middle frame; however, it was determined the Devils were offsides and the goal was taken back. In the final 1:24 of the second period, New Jersey tied the game up when Kevin Labanc scored his fourth goal this preseason. The Flyers responded quickly, 16 seconds later, when Emil Andrae’s goal gave Philadelphia back their lead, this time 3-2.

Early in the third period, Légaré was sent to the box for hooking and the Flyers took advantage. Anthony Richard’s goal 26 seconds into the power play allowed the home team to increase their lead to 4-2.

In the final 11 minutes of the third period, the Devils caught a break when they drew two penalties, giving them a 5-on-3 advantage for 53 seconds. Labanc, off a feed from Dowling, scored his second of the game to bring New Jersey within one. The goal was Labanc's fifth goal this preseason.

With 1:55 left in regulation, the Devils were called for two many men and went back on the penalty kill. Philadelphia took advantage of the man-advantage once again. Noah Cates' goal increased their lead to 5-3.

Kevin Labanc's third goal, scored with 10 seconds left, got the Devils within 1; however, there was not enough time for New Jersey to find the equalizer. The Devils lose 5-4 to wrap their preseason slate.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

•Isaac Poulter got his second straight start for the Devils after playing 40 minutes against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. After giving up a goal off a loose puck net front, the Devils netminder quickly bounced back, making huge saves in the first period to keep the Flyers from scoring on any more of their opportunities. Throughout the game, Poulter delivered and showed strong lateral movement and quick reaction times. Although the stats might not show it, he had a strong game. Poulter played 59:29 and finished with 24 saves on 29 shots.

•On a professional tryout contract, Kevin Labanc had an opportunity to show why he deserves a contract. Through his final three preseason games, he scored six goals, and had a hat trick tonight. He was a big part of the Devils power play and scored half of his goals on the man-advantage.

The Devils finish their preseason schedule and will start the regular season Friday against the Buffalo Sabres with their Global Series game.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils regular season starts Friday against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, Czechia as a part of the Global Series. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 1:08 p.m. ET. 

