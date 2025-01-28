Devils Fall in Philly  | GAME STORY

The Devils lost to the Flyers 4-2 on Monday night in Philadelphia.

By Marc Ciampa
PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 2:49 mark of the second, putting the Devils behind the eight-ball and into a hole they could not climb out of.

Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee scored goals 24 seconds apart for the Flyers to put New Jersey at an early deficit by the 11:32 mark of the first. Garnett Hathaway added the Flyers third goal at 2:49 of the second before New Jersey would find a way to capitalize on their own chance.

Playing their first game of the season without captain Nico Hischier, the Devils dropped their matchup to the Flyers 4-2 on Monday night.

A shot late in the second period by Dougie Hamilton finally beat Sam Ersson to cut the Flyers lead to 3-1. Hamilton's shot bounced off the crossbar, then off Travis Sanheim's stick into Ersson's backside, with the ricochet ending up in the back of the Flyers net.

With Jake Allen pulled for the extra attacker with over four minutes to play, the Devils bided their time looking for some added offense. Timo Meier eventually broke through, wiring a wrist shot past Ersson to bring the Devils within one.

Scott Laughton added an empty netter to bring the final score to 4-2.

Devils forward Nathan Bastian was injured just before the halfway mark of the game when he was body-checked high by Flyers forward Nick Seeler. Bastian did not return to the game after the hit.

The two teams meet again in 48 hours when the Devils play host to the Flyers on Wednesday night.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Bratt | Dillon 
Post-Game Interview: Head Coach Sheldon Keefe

Here are some observations from the game:

  • The Devils saw a big opportunity pass them by early in the first period when they were unable to capitalize on a four-minute power play. Ondrej Palat was struck with a high stick in the face by Rasmus Ristolainen, resulting in the double-minor. 
New Jersey looked disjointed and out of sync, struggling to find sustained pressure in the offensive zone and unable to establish much of its cycle game. With Nico Hischier out of the lineup, both units needed tweaking. Ondrej Palat assumed a spot on the first power play unit, while Brian Halonen, playing his second game of the season, played on the second unit.  

The power play units were as follows:  

Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Stefan Noesen, Palat and Dougie Hamilton  
Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer, Paul Cotter, Brian Halonen and Luke Hughes

* After taking no faceoffs against Montreal, as he continues to deal with stitches to his finger, Jack Hughes did line up at the faceoff dot against the Flyers. In the morning, Sheldon Keefe mentioned that they would see how Jack was feeling in-game before determining how many, if any, faceoffs he would take. He ended up taking 14 faceoffs, going 4-for-14.

  • With 12:36 to play in the second period, Flyers forward Nick Seeler body-checked Nathan Bastian, a hit that would send the Devils forward to the ice, where he remained momentarily. Bastian was eventually able to get up on his own and when he did, immediately made his way to the Devils locker room.
    In defense of his teammate, Dougie Hamilton, closest to the play, jumped in on Nick Seeler to express his displeasure. Both Seeler and Hamilton were handed penalties, Hamilton for a cross-check and Seeler for roughing.
  • The Devils spent the final four minutes of the game with Jake Allen pulled down two goals for an extra attacker.
  • Hamilton's second-period goal was the 150th of his career.
The Devils and Flyers meet again in 48 hours. New Jersey hosts Philadelphia on Wednesday night. You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

