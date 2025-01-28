Devils Fall in Philly  | GAME STORY

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 2:49 mark of the second, putting the Devils behind the eight-ball and into a hole they could not climb out of.

Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee scored goals 24 seconds apart for the Flyers to put New Jersey at an early deficit by the 11:32 mark of the first. Garnett Hathaway added the Flyers third goal at 2:49 of the second before New Jersey would find a way to capitalize on their own chance.

Playing their first game of the season without captain Nico Hischier, the Devils dropped their matchup to the Flyers 4-2 on Monday night.

A shot late in the second period by Dougie Hamilton finally beat Sam Ersson to cut the Flyers lead to 3-1. Hamilton's shot bounced off the crossbar, then off Travis Sanheim's stick into Ersson's backside, with the ricochet ending up in the back of the Flyers net.

With Jake Allen pulled for the extra attacker with over four minutes to play, the Devils bided their time looking for some added offense. Timo Meier eventually broke through, wiring a wrist shot past Ersson to bring the Devils within one.

Scott Laughton added an empty netter to bring the final score to 4-2.

Devils forward Nathan Bastian was injured just before the halfway mark of the game when he was body-checked high by Flyers forward Nick Seeler. Bastian did not return to the game after the hit.

The two teams meet again in 48 hours when the Devils play host to the Flyers on Wednesday night.