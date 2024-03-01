Devils Face Ducks in SoCal | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (30-25-4) vs. DUCKS (21-35-3)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Ducks meet for the second and final time this season, and the only time in California. The clubs met on Dec. 17, with Anaheim scoring a 5-1 win.

Former Devil Adam Henrique scored a hat trick in the contest while Alex Killorn posted three points (1g-2a).

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are on the second leg of their three-game West Coast swing. The team started 1-0 with a demonstrative 7-2 victory at San Jose Tuesday night.

New Jersey is fighting to get back into the playoff picture. Currently the team is five points behind Philadelphia for the third spot in the Metro Division.

The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt who has 61 points on the season. He’s followed by Jack Hughes’ 55 points, though Hughes missed 16 games this season due to injury. Hughes is coming off a three-point performance (1g-2a) at San Jose. Captain Nico Hischier had four points against the Sharks and has goals He has six goals in his last eight games and reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career. Forward Tyler Toffoli leads the team with 25 goals on the year.

Goaltender Nico Daws has started eight of the last nine games for the Devils, including a stretch of seven straight.

Ducks Team Scope:

The Anaheim Ducks are in the midst of a rebuild. The franchise currently has the third-lowest point totals in the NHL this season, ahead of only San Jose and Chicago. The team has gone 3-5-1 since the All-Star break.

Anaheim has picked up points in two of its last three games, however. They won last night against the San Jose Sharks, 6-4 at San Jose. Their previous game was this past Sunday, a 4-2 loss to Nashville and the night before they dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Los Angeles Kings.

There are a lot of good futures pieces in place, such as Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson, drafted ninth, third and second overall in their respective drafts. All-Star Frank Vatrano leads the team with 26 goals and 45 points. Troy Terry, a former 37-goal scorer, is next with 17 goals and 45 points.

By the Numbers:

Hischier tied a career high with for points against San Jose (1g-3a). He previously posted four points against Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, 2023.

Hischier’s third assist against San Jose was his 200th career helper.

Jack Hughes has 10 three-point games this season. That ties Aaron Broten (1987-88) and John MacLean (1988-89) for second in club history behind Kirk Muller’s 11 (1987-88).

Anaheim is 2-5-0 this season in the second half of back-to-backs.

Injuries:

Devils

Vanecek (lower-body, IR)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Hamilton (torn pectoral, LTIR)

Ducks

McGinn (upper-body)

Zegras (broken ankle)