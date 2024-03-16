LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Coyotes 0

The Devils face the Arizona Coyotes this afternoon at Mullett Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Arizona Coyotes this afternoon at Mullett Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Hughes - Hischier - Mercer
Meier - Haula - Bratt
Palat - Nosek - Lazar
MacDermid - Tierney - Holtz
Hughes - Nemec
Bahl - DeSimone
Hatakka - Smith
Kahkonen
Daws
Keller - Bjugstad - Schmaltz
Crouse - Cooley - Guenther
Maccelli - Kerfoot - Carcone
Leonard - McBain - O'Brien
Moser - Durzi
Valimaki - Kesselring
Dermott - Brown
Vejmelka
Ingram