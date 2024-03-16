LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Coyotes 0

The Devils face the Arizona Coyotes this afternoon at Mullett Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Hughes - Hischier - Mercer
Meier - Haula - Bratt
Palat - Nosek - Lazar
MacDermid - Tierney - Holtz

Hughes - Nemec
Bahl - DeSimone
Hatakka - Smith

Kahkonen
Daws

COYOTES LINEUP

Keller - Bjugstad - Schmaltz
Crouse - Cooley - Guenther
Maccelli - Kerfoot - Carcone
Leonard - McBain - O'Brien

Moser - Durzi
Valimaki - Kesselring
Dermott - Brown

Vejmelka
Ingram

DEVILS MINUTE

Kaapo Kahkonen starts in Arizona

