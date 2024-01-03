Devils Face Caps With Pivotal Playoff Implications | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (19-14-2) vs. CAPITALS (18-11-6)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Capitals meet for the third time this season. but first in Washington, when they two teams meet on Wednesday night.

In their previous two matchups, both in New Jersey, the Devils have gone 0-2-0 while giving up 11 goals and scoring six of their own.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils look to start the new year on a winning note, playing their first game of 2024 against the Washington Capitals. The Devils sit two points out of a wild card spot. New Jersey will face another injury challenge on Wednesday night after Timo Meier left their game in Boston and continues an evaluation process before it can be determined whether he can return to play.

Head coach Lindy Ruf suggested it was a 'mid-body' injury and not one that is a re-aggravation of the previous injury that kept him out of the lineup for a significant time.

Jack Hughes leads all Devils in points with 44 (15g-29a) in 30 games, while he and Tyler Toffoli hold the dual lead in goals with 15 to-date.

Capitals Team Scope:

The Washington Capitals will be on the second half of a back-to-back when they host the Devils on Wednesday night. The Caps spent Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, beating the Penguins 4-3 to end a four-game losing streak. Against the Penguins, the Capitals did concede a 4-0 lead but managed to hold off a Pens comeback.

Center Dylan Strome leads the Capitals, who sit two points ahead of the Devils in the standings, in both points (22) and goals (13) through 35 games played.

Washington has been a strong home team this season with a 9-4-4 record, despite being 2-3-0 in their past five home games.

By the Numbers:

Alexander Ovechkin, who continues to try to break Wayne Gretzky's scoring record, scored his eighth goal of the season on Tuesday night against the Penguins and has two goals in his previous two games and three in his past six.

Luke Hughes enters Wednesday's game on a three-game goal-scoring streak. The streak is the longest stretch for a rookie defenseman in Devils team history since 1982-83.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral surgery - IR)

Nosek (foot - IR)

Meier (mid-body, undisclosed)

Capitals

Lindgren (neck)

Pacioretty (Achilles - IR)