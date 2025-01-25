FOLLOW LIVE: Devils at Canadiens

The Devils are facing the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals yet!

PRE-GAME INFO

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Cotter
Noesen-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Dowling-Mercer
Tatar-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Allen
Poulter

CANADIENS LINEUP

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Laine-Dach-Newhook
Anderson-Evans-Armia
Pezzetta-Dvorak-Gallagher

Hutson-Matheson
Guhle-Carrier
Xhekaj-Savard

Dobes
Montembeault

DEVILS MINUTE

Jake Allen makes his return to Montreal as the Devils get set to take on the Canadiens.

