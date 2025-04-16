Dumoulin Scores First as Devil to Win in OT in Boston | GAME STORY

BOSTON, MA - Brian Dumoulin picked the perfect time to score his first goal as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

And his first career overtime winner, at that.

The trade deadline acquisition defenseman scored the overtime winner against the Boston Bruins 1:30 into the overtime period to secure New Jersey's win in their final away game of the regular season.

"Jumped in there, the confidence to jump in there first of all and to rip it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe began. “Great goal, great finish, a great moment for a guy like him. He does so many things well for us without the puck that maybe wouldn’t get noticed but even with the puck, subtle plays throughout the ice. Great for him to have a moment like that.”

“I knew they had been out there, the unit for the Boston Bruins,” Dumoulin said. “Merc did a good job of keeping those guys on the ice. Pastrnak went for a change which allowed me to jump up and kind of get free. Usually, I’m a pass-first guy. Usually, I pass first, but I’m really trying to focus on shooting the pick a little more. Happy that one went in.”

New Jersey improved to 23-16-2 on the road this season after a 5-4 win in Boston.

Tied 1-1 heading into the second period, the Devils and Bruins exploded for a five-goal second period.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak gave Boston an early lead in the second before New Jersey responded with three straight goals by Stefan Noesen, Simon Nemec, and Dawson Mercer to build a 4-2 Devils lead.

John Farinacci, the Bruins rookie, playing in his first NHL game, brought the Bruins within one to close out the second period.

Marat Khusnutdinov scored early in the third period to tie the game at four, the lone goal of the third period.

The Devils end a 3 game skid with the overtime win in Boston, an opportunity for process and results to align as they head into their final game of the regular season tomorrow.

“It’s big,” Mercer said of feeling good after a win. “Obviously we had a good start and some hiccups throughout the game we want to clean up. We don’t want that trailing into our next few. But overall we found ways to score some goals, scoring five and we give ourselves a good chance.”