 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS 11/7/23

DEVILS I FEATURE 11/6/23

DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/5/23 GAME STORY

Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 LIVE UPDATES

DEVILS AT WILD 11/2/23 GAME STORY

Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

Jack Hughes Named First Star of Month | BLOG 11/1/23

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Curtis Lazar | STALL MATES

Toffoli Named NHL's First Star | BLOG

Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Fresh Off Win, Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

Devils Lose in Colorado to Finish Road Trip | GAME STORY

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

DENVER, Colo. - Former Devil Miles Wood struck against his old team. He scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated New Jersey, 6-3, at Ball Arena Tuesday night.

Miscues and turnovers led to many odd-man rushes and the Devils’ downfall.

Mikko Rantanen (2), Ross Colton, Ryan Johansen and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado. Wood scored on a breakaway while his assist came on a 2-on-1 broken play.

The Devils posted two power-play goals from Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton, while Tyler Toffoli also added a score.

New Jersey finished 2-2 on its four-game road trip.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Special teams took over this game. The Devils scored two power-play goals while the Avalanche notched a power-play goal a shorthanded tally.

• The second period of this game became a penalty fest. New Jersey took four penalties in the middle period, while Colorado took five, which included a game misconduct and five-minute major cross check. Things got really ugly with some big hits, lots of scrums and some nasty plays.

During the mayhem the Devils scored twice (Meier, Hamilton) while allowing a shorthanded tally (Wood).

The two biggest sequences came when Wood drilled Jonas Siegenthaler into the end boards. Hamilton went to his partner’s aid and was assessed a roughing penalty in the process. But the worst came from Colton who threw a hit into Luke Hughes some distance from the puck that sent the Devils rookie face first into the boards. Colton wasn’t done there. He skated around and then cross-checked Meier in face. He received 17 penalty minutes on the series (two for boarding, five for cross checking and a 10-minute misconduct).

• What an excellent shot by Toffoli on the game’s first goal, which was also his eighth goal in 12 games. He was along the goal line and had an impossible angle with which to work. It was a great finish to an incredible set up (more on that below).  

• Hamilton’s goal was his 36th as a Devil, moving him into a tie for 10th place on the team’s all-time goal list for blueliners with Ken Daneyko.

And kudos to Hamilton for sticking up for Siegenthaler after Wood’s hit. You love to see that type of effort from a guy that isn’t usually that type of player. He stepped up in that situation.  

• John Marino set up the Devils’ first goal with a beautiful play. He collected a loose puck at the mid-point. He made a no-look, fake shot, pass to Toffoli at the goal line. The fake worked on goaltender Alexander Georgiev, who dropped to his butterfly and couldn’t recover to stop Toffoli’s shot.

Marino now has a three-game assist/point streak.

Marino also made a great defensive play while the Devils were killing a :35-second two-man disadvantage. He intercepted a pass and then skated it all the way into the offensive zone. He then retreated back into his own zone and dumped the puck to kill off nearly the entire 35 seconds.

• Michael McLeod picked up an assist on Toffoli’s goal. That gives him two goals and four points in six games since taking over for injured captain Nico Hischier.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Devils return home to host the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center on Friday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 