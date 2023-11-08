Devils Lose in Colorado to Finish Road Trip | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Special teams took over this game. The Devils scored two power-play goals while the Avalanche notched a power-play goal a shorthanded tally.

• The second period of this game became a penalty fest. New Jersey took four penalties in the middle period, while Colorado took five, which included a game misconduct and five-minute major cross check. Things got really ugly with some big hits, lots of scrums and some nasty plays.

During the mayhem the Devils scored twice (Meier, Hamilton) while allowing a shorthanded tally (Wood).

The two biggest sequences came when Wood drilled Jonas Siegenthaler into the end boards. Hamilton went to his partner’s aid and was assessed a roughing penalty in the process. But the worst came from Colton who threw a hit into Luke Hughes some distance from the puck that sent the Devils rookie face first into the boards. Colton wasn’t done there. He skated around and then cross-checked Meier in face. He received 17 penalty minutes on the series (two for boarding, five for cross checking and a 10-minute misconduct).

• What an excellent shot by Toffoli on the game’s first goal, which was also his eighth goal in 12 games. He was along the goal line and had an impossible angle with which to work. It was a great finish to an incredible set up (more on that below).

• Hamilton’s goal was his 36th as a Devil, moving him into a tie for 10th place on the team’s all-time goal list for blueliners with Ken Daneyko.

And kudos to Hamilton for sticking up for Siegenthaler after Wood’s hit. You love to see that type of effort from a guy that isn’t usually that type of player. He stepped up in that situation.

• John Marino set up the Devils’ first goal with a beautiful play. He collected a loose puck at the mid-point. He made a no-look, fake shot, pass to Toffoli at the goal line. The fake worked on goaltender Alexander Georgiev, who dropped to his butterfly and couldn’t recover to stop Toffoli’s shot.

Marino now has a three-game assist/point streak.

Marino also made a great defensive play while the Devils were killing a :35-second two-man disadvantage. He intercepted a pass and then skated it all the way into the offensive zone. He then retreated back into his own zone and dumped the puck to kill off nearly the entire 35 seconds.

• Michael McLeod picked up an assist on Toffoli’s goal. That gives him two goals and four points in six games since taking over for injured captain Nico Hischier.