Devils Announce Ambassadors to NHL, NHLPA's IGF Programs for 2025-26 | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today multiple players as ambassadors to the club’s youth hockey programs, affiliated with the NHL/NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund, furthering the club’s commitment to youth hockey, local community organizations, and outreach initiatives in Newark and surrounding areas. The 2025-26 season also celebrates the tenth year the New Jersey Devils organization has received funding from the National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League’s Industry Growth Fund (“IGF”), which was established to create opportunities to help grow the game of hockey both on and off the ice. Over the course of ten years, funding has grown to $10 million to support the Devils’ investments in growing the game, providing accessibility to hockey, rink rehabilitation efforts and more.

The Devils are pleased to announce the participation and support of Brett Pesce with Learn to Play presented by RWJBarnabas Health and Jake Allen with the Jersey Girls Hockey Club, both IGF-funded programs. Additional programming created by the Devils organization to support youth hockey will now include Nico Hischier with the Junior Captain of the Game presented by Eleven Media, recently announced *Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages* in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy in supporting Hockey in New Jersey with Jack and Luke Hughes, and the return of *Dougie’s Buddies presented by RWJBarnabas Health* with Dougie Hamilton.

“Our players don’t just wear the Devils jersey - they represent New Jersey, and they take pride in giving back and making a lasting impact on the communities where they live, work and play,” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “These programs aren’t just about hockey, they look to inspire and build the next generation of Devils fans while having our players be an integral part of helping create memorable experiences for New Jersey’s youth. We’ve been incredibly fortunate to receive funding and support from the NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund that has been doing great work around the league and most notably around the community. We’re grateful for our sponsors who share similar values also help make these programs and experiences possible.”

The NHL/NHLPA/New Jersey Devils Learn to Play program presented by RWJBarnabas Health provides opportunities for youth participants ages 5-9 to develop fundamental skills to succeed both on and off the ice through on-ice sessions, new equipment, and instruction led by USA Hockey certified coaches. Defenseman Brett Pesce becomes the ambassador of the program on all promotional materials and graduate certificates as encouragement for youth hockey development. Pesce, who has ties to New Jersey youth hockey, playing for North Jersey Avalanche and New Jersey Hitmen, will look to support the development of the next generation of players. Additionally, during Youth Hockey Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health (March 7-8), the first 9,000 fans in attendance on that Sunday will receive a Brett Pesce bobblehead.

The Jersey Girls Hockey Club will continue to serve as a recreational ice hockey league for girls ages 5-12 who graduated from the Learn to Play program, providing an accessible, affordable and inclusive space for girls to continue playing hockey among their peers in a fun and inclusive team environment. With the support of the NHL/NHLPA, Jersey Girls Hockey Club’s expanded programming will now include All-Girls Try Hockey For Free Days, Camps, Clinics, Girls Hockey Day and many other special events throughout the season featuring visits from female hockey role models for the participants. As a father to young girls, goaltender Jake Allen becomes the ambassador of the program on all promotional materials to represent growing the game among young female athletes. He recently hopped on the ice at Prudential Center with Jersey Girls participants during Girls Hockey Weekend on October 19th.

As part of the Junior Captain of the Game program presented by Eleven Media, one lucky youth hockey player receives a once-in-a-lifetime experience to welcome the Devils’ players onto the ice prior to National Anthem. Captain Nico Hischier joins the program to elevate the experience by stopping for a photo with each Junior Captain after warm-ups and providing an autographed Junior Captain jersey. Hischier will also continue to support the organizations’ Movember efforts along with select teammates next month, including a meet and greet with the top fundraiser at a Devils home game later this season.

Recently, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes announced the launch of Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages, a multi-year reading program developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey designed to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth. As part of Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages, books chosen by the Hughes brothers will be provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants and as part of their scholastic program, select children and their families will have the opportunity to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils’ home game. The initiative furthers Jack and Luke’s commitment to Hockey In New Jersey, in which they were named ambassadors of the program in 2024 and attend the annual Playing It Forward Gala in support of the local Newark program.

Dougie’s Buddies presented by RWJBarnabas Health returns for another season with defenseman Dougie Hamilton continuing to host a guest and their family at a Devils home game multiple times a month throughout the season. Guests are a part of various local community programs, youth hockey players, and RWJBarnabas Health patients.

Recent IGF investments include over $1 million to grow our game and over $10 million since IGF inception. The IGF has assisted in the funding and creation of Devils fan development programs such as the Jersey Girls Hockey Club, Learn to Play program presented by RWJBarnabas Health, Devils Gaming Group, Ball Hockey including a recent program launch in Hoboken at the recently refurbed Johnny Ray McDonald Jr. Rink, fan interactives, school programs and more.

New Jersey Devils players are also deeply committed to the Devils Youth Foundation, engaging year-round with youth and families across New Jersey. By supporting nonprofit partners, mentoring young athletes, and participating in events like the Sweep the Deck Gala and Make-A-Wish experiences, they help turn moments into lasting change. In the past year alone, the Foundation has impacted over 100,000 youth and granted more than $1.5 million – proof that their efforts go far beyond the ice.

For more information on all of the New Jersey Devils Youth Hockey & Fan Development ecosystem of programs, NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund initiatives and more, please visit their new website in collaboration with League Apps: newjerseydevils.com/hockeyacademy.