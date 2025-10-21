Hughes Brothers' Pucks & Pages Launch | RELEASE

Today, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes announced the launch of Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages, a multi-year reading program developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey designed to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth. For more information, visit newjerseydevils.com/pucksandpages.

As part of Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages, books chosen by the Hughes brothers will be provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants and as part of their scholastic program, select children and their families will have the opportunity to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils’ home game. The in-game experience, courtesy of JAG Physical Therapy as part of their sponsorship with the New Jersey Devils, would include tickets to the game with food and beverage, custom merchandise packs, in-game recognition on the scoreboard, post-game meet and greet with the Hughes brothers to discuss the book, and more. The reading initiative looks to not only encourage and provide access to reading for New Jersey’s youth, but also highlight the impact of team sport.

“Pucks & Pages is an awesome program that we are excited to be creating. It’s an interactive way to engage students with our passion for reading for many years to come. We’re lucky JAG partnered with us, along with Hockey in New Jersey, so we can bring people to the game, meet them after, and share that experience,” said Jack and Luke Hughes.

The first book selected by Jack and Luke is Fast Pitch by Nic Stone, a challenging and heartwarming coming-of-age story about a softball player looking to prove herself on and off the field. Each Hockey in New Jersey participant who completes the educational goal will receive a signed certificate from Jack and Luke acknowledging their accomplishment.

“We’ve been in partnership with the New Jersey Devils for over 20 years, and we’re honored to be a part of Jack and Luke’s new program, working alongside them to help support reading among our youth hockey players,” said John Gallucci Jr., President & CEO of JAG Physical Therapy. “We look forward to continued collaboration to positively impact children within our communities and provide opportunities and new experiences for youth hockey.”

"We’ve always believed that Hockey in New Jersey is about more than just what happens on the ice — it’s about creating opportunities, building confidence, and inspiring our kids to grow in every area of life. Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages is a perfect extension of that mission. We’re incredibly grateful to Jack and Luke Hughes, JAG Physical Therapy, and the New Jersey Devils for helping bring this vision to life and making reading both accessible and exciting for our kids,” said Dennis Ruppe & Keith Veltre, Co-Founders, Hockey in New Jersey.