Devils Release 2026 Preseason Schedule | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils’ 2026-27 pre-season schedule will feature four games, with two games played at Prudential Center and two road matches. The club will play the New York Islanders and New York Rangers twice each. Ticket and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The New Jersey Devils Training Camp schedule also includes rookies reporting on Friday, September 11, with veterans reporting the following week, on Wednesday, September 16. With the abbreviated training camp, the Devils will play a home-and-home rookie-game series with the Islanders on Sunday, September 13 (2:00 pm) and Tuesday, September 15 (6:00 pm). The games will be held at each club’s respective practice facilities.

The Devils open the 2026 pre-season with two home games- Sunday, September 20, against the Islanders (1:00 pm), and Monday, September 21, versus the Rangers (7:00 pm).

The club will play its first road pre-season contest on Thursday, September 24, at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers (7:00 pm), and will close out its pre-season schedule on Saturday, September 26 at UBS Arena against the Islanders (7:00 pm).

Individual game tickets for the 2026-27 NHL Season will go on sale in the coming weeks, visit https://www.nhl.com/devils/tickets to subscribe to NJD Weekly and receive priority to purchase your tickets before the general public. To become a member of the Black and Red and guarantee the best seats, for every game at the best price go to https://www.nhl.com/devils/tickets/season-ticket-membership. Black and Red Memberships offer the most comprehensive Member Benefits platform in the NHL, including flexibility to manage your tickets, access to special events, interest-free monthly payment plans and more.