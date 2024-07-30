Devils to Participate in 2024 Rookie Tournament | BLOG

stillman buffalo sabres

The Devils will once again be participating in the annual rookie tournament in Buffalo in mid-September. The 2024 Prosects Challenge will take place Friday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 16 at Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter.

The Devils are slated for three contests. They’ll face Ottawa on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The Devils will play the host, Buffalo Sabres, for a Saturday night matchup at 7 p.m. New Jersey will finish the tournament Monday against Boston at 10 a.m. (all times Eastern).

The tournament will be live streamed on the Devils website and social channels with Devils Radio Network play-by-play broadcaster Matt Loughlin and color analyst Sam Kasan providing commentary.

Among those expected to participate on the roster are defensemen Seamus Casey, Topias Vilen and Mikeal Diotte and forwards Josh Filmon, Chase Stillman, Cam Squires and Dylan Wendt.

Teams participating include New Jersey, Buffalo, Boston, Pittsburgh, Ottawa and Columbus.

This will be the ninth year of the tournament, which began in 2015. New Jersey has been involved every year.

