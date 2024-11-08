DeSimone Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

The New Jersey Devils have recalled defenseman Nick DeSimone from the Utica Comets, the club announced on Friday.

DeSimone has played nine games with the Comets this season, registering two assists.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Devils on June 24, 2024, after being claimed off waivers from Calgary during the 2023-24 NHL season.

Last season, he appeared in 11 games with the Devils, scoring a goal and one assist while averaging 16:29 time on ice.

The Devils next play on Long Island, against the Islanders on Saturday night.