Daws, Hardman Recalled to Devils | BLOG

New Jersey has recalled goaltender Nico Daws and forward Mike Hardman from Utica, the club has announced.

The Devils play their regular season finale at 7:30 p.m. against the Detroit Red Wings.

Daws has played five games with New Jersey this season, registering three wins and a .966 save percentage.

Hardman has appeared in one game with the Devils this season, playing against the Rangers on Dec. 2, 2024, in New York.

Hardman has 18 goals and 17 assists in 57 games for the Comets this season. His 35 points rank 4th on the team.