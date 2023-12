The Devils have recalled goaltender Nico Daws from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. He has joined the club for today's morning skate. 

Daws, 22, has played in three games for the Comets this season, going 1-2-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and.929 save percentage.

Daws played 25 games for the Devils in the 2021-22 season. He was 10-11-1 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. He had the most wins among all Devils goaltenders that season.