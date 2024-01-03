Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG

The Devils 2019 Draft pick joined the team in Washington D.C.

GraemeClarkeBlog

The Devils announced Wednesday morning the recall of Graeme Clarke from the Utica Comets. Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared following the announcement that several Devils forwards are ‘dealing with issues’ and Clarke is there if New Jersey is down a player.

Clarke has played 27 games with the Comets this season where he’s produced 21 total points, including 11 goals. He is second on the team in points but leads Utica in goals. The forward discussed on Wednesday that he’s found more confidence in his game recently. Over the last month and a half Clarke has points in nine of his last 12 games, and over that stretch, he’s had 14 total points (7 G, 7A).

Graeme Clarke discusses call-up and his development

Throughout four season in the AHL, Clarke has played 178 games, scored 54 goals, and contributed 121 total points. The Devils 2019 Draft pick has yet to make his NHL debut.

