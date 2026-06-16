Carson Carels | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"He's got strength built through work on the family farm, can be elusive when he's skating with the puck and makes smart breakout passes. In addition to his strong season in the WHL, he had one assist and was plus-3 in five games as Canada's youngest player at the World Juniors."

Adam Kimelman/NHL.com

"There are few defencemen in the Western Hockey League (WHL) more dangerous on offence than Carels. He finished this season with 20 goals and 73 points, the fourth-highest point total among WHL defencemen and the fifth-highest goal total. Not many defencemen can hit the 20-goal plateau, and he has a great shot from the point and a very quick wrister he uses up close, but his playmaking game is on another level. At the WHL Top Prospects Game in February, Carels contributed to every single point that Team West scored, finishing the game with four assists. He is an elite puck mover, using an arsenal of passes to get the job done." Dayton Reimer/The Hockey Writers