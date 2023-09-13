Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG

With only a week to go until the New Jersey Devils open their main training camp, the NHL veterans have just a few more nights of free time left on their schedules. For Nathan Bastian, that meant his calendar was open to be a guest Red Carpet correspondent at the VMA's, hosted at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

While Bastian and his teammates are more often than not the stars of the show at Prudential Center, this time it was Nate who had his hand at interviewing some of the music world's biggest stars.

Decked out in a grey suit, his brown shoes and belt, and of course his toothless grin, Bastian swapped his skates for the microphone to interview the stars on the VMA's Pink Carpet.