Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG

Bastian served as a guest Pink Carpet reporter and then joined his teammates for the show

Devils at VMAs
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein NewJerseyDevils.com

With only a week to go until the New Jersey Devils open their main training camp, the NHL veterans have just a few more nights of free time left on their schedules. For Nathan Bastian, that meant his calendar was open to be a guest Red Carpet correspondent at the VMA's, hosted at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

While Bastian and his teammates are more often than not the stars of the show at Prudential Center, this time it was Nate who had his hand at interviewing some of the music world's biggest stars.

Decked out in a grey suit, his brown shoes and belt, and of course his toothless grin, Bastian swapped his skates for the microphone to interview the stars on the VMA's Pink Carpet.

For his first interview, Bastian was greeted by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and without missing a beat, the two started talking about the Devils 2022-23 season and the excitement it brings heading into this coming season.

"I am," Bakara said, asked by Bastian if he was excited for the new hockey season, "I am super excited. You guys did a hell of a job (last) year. The only thing about doing good is the expectations get higher, so we want to go back."

"We've got a great fanbase," Bastian chimed in, "so leave the rest to us."

Always a hot topic on a Red Carpet (although in this case, the carpet is bright pink) is the fashion. And while Bastian's was more of the understated look, he did get compliments from some of the stars, like Fresh X Reckless. 

"Nice style, bro," was the first thing Fresh X Reckless said to Bastian, to which Bastian responded he likes their style as well. Later in the interview while talking about their footwear, Fresh X Reckless told Bastian he'd prefer to have Bastian's than his own.

Bastian talks to Fresh X Reckless at the VMAs

Bastian wasn't the only member of the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center for the VMA's. As we approach the start of the main training camp, up high in a Prudential Center suite was several members of the Devils team taking in the big night, including captain Nico Hischier who recently returned to New Jersey from Switzerland.