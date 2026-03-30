Zero to 600 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Well, this was a fun week, I have to admit! The wins in Dallas and Nashville, which were by no means perfect, were fun to be a part of.
Less fun was actually figuring out who scored two of the tip-in goals against the Predators. First the Jesper Bratt one, then the Nico Hischier one, I think it took the official scorekeepers nearly a full period before they switch the Devils first goal from Jack Hughes to Bratt, and then another eternity for what would have been Bratt's second, into Nico's.
In typical Nico-style (which I'll get into a little more here), his first responce was 'I don't care', when it came to his goal against Nashville, his quote? "I was happy to let Bratter celebrate it." And that's often very true of Nico. Sometimes, when it comes to the fist-bump line, after scoring a goal, even if he's scored the goal, he'll let other guys go ahead of him in line.
It's just who he is.
And it's who he has been from the start.
1.
Anyone who knows me knows how proud I am to be part of this team and to have been here since the resurgence began with Nico Hischier in 2017. He was the first player I ever interviewed, that summer at Development Camp, when we both arrived in New Jersey, both of us a bit wide-eyed for different reasons. He was just drafted, and I was there considering leaving a job I loved in my hometown for something new.
So when he hit 600 games on Sunday night, yeah, it made me feel a little old. But more than that, it made me feel incredibly grateful. I don’t take a single day of this job for granted; it’s a privilege to do what I do and tell the stories I get to tell.
Nine seasons later, I can’t believe I’m still here, still lucky enough to tell the story of this franchise and to have had a front-row seat to Nico’s rise.
I always joke that when people ask how long I’ve been with the team, I don’t even answer with a number anymore, I just line it up with Nico and Jesper Bratt and how many seasons they've been here... It’s the easiest way to keep track. Plus, when you're in this business, your world doesn't exist in 'how many years', it's always 'how many seasons'.
And more than anything, this job is about relationships. When you start with a franchise that lines up with a player’s, there’s a level of trust and respect that is unparalleled. I've always felt that with Nico.
And seriously, look at these babies!