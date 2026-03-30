Zero to 600 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

7.

Love when we get to sit down with players for our Greeting’s From Jersey series. I so appreciate players opening up their homes to me, to meet them where they are most comfortable, and get a little glimpse on their family life.

The video we put out, I love them, but they’re only a little snippet of the interviews, that can last anywhere between 10 to 40 minutes (I’m looking at you, Brenden Dillon with that 40 minutes!).

Wanted to share a funny story that Cody Glass shared that didn’t quite make it into the final cut... one about a family curse finally being broken.

Cody told me about how his dad coming to town to watch a few games, but that unfortunately (or fortunately?) his brother wasn’t going to make it out to watch.

I say fortunately, because Cody says that nearly every time his brother has come to see a game, or watches a game "we suck, or we lose.”

But, Cody says, he thinks maybe that curse has been broken. His brother welcomed his first child, a daughter named Penelope, and perhaps she has some superpowers.

"Ever since she was born, I’ve been doing a lot better with him watching. So I think that curse is gone!”

8.

It has been such a pleasure to watch Lenni Hämeenaho fit right in with the NHL team. We've talked about it a lot since he's arrived, and it's well deserved. But Lenni's start in the AHL at the beginning of the year, his first in North America, wasn't like he was shot out of a rocket onto the North American stage. So I checked in with both Utica head coach Ryan Parent and the Devils director of Player Development, Meghan Duggan, about how far Lenni has come this season.

And both shared different, but near-identical stories, about Lenni. And it speaks to the type of hockey player Lenni is, and how smart he is.

Duggan recalled being on the ice with the Comets during a development day just before Thanksgiving. Lenni had just had a string of positive games, and Duggan went to check in on him. She said, without hesitation, his own analysis of why he wasn't as successful to start was "I'm playing too shy."

Duggan said that self-acknowledgement was a massive shift for Hämeenaho, who did away with his shy play and just began to feel himself.

Parent shared a near-identical story.

He said, also around that same time, he had called Lenni into his office, just to check in on him. "He wasn't playing badly," Parent said. But the job of a coach is also to check in on your players.

"Before I could really ask him how he was doing, he told me he felt he way playing too shy," Parent told me.

And what Parent also acknowledged, and gave Lenni credit for, was what it takes for a young player to not only self-identify these things, but to verbalize it, out loud, let alone to your head coach.

Both said that after Lenni was able to acknowledge and see it, his game took off.

Both are also happy if they never have to see him again (in jest, of course, because that's their job, to make sure that when the time is right, these players make the NHL and never look back!).

9.

When we were in Carolina last week for practice, it was a quick one... short and sweet with a back-to-back looming. Pretty standard. I think they were out there maybe 20 minutes.

And like always, once practice wraps, guys hang around a bit, getting in extra touches, messing around, a little friendly competition. Nothing out of the ordinary.

But this one stood out.

After most of the group had already headed off, Connor Brown and Jack Hughes stayed out there… and well, felt like they never left. Close to another 20 minutes, just the two of them.

Working on the little things, like tips in tight, shot attempts, talking through plays, bouncing ideas off each other. It wasn’t rushed or for show. It was just two guys dialed in.

Those are the moments you apprecaite. The ones that don’t make a highlight reel on national tv, but are the finer details to create those highlight reel goals in the speed of a game. It says a lot about where a group’s at too, no matter where you are in the standings, wanting to continue the buy-in, to push to keep getting better.

You can’t help but appreciate it. Especially from those two working together.

10.

Down the stretch, regardless where the team is in the standings, it's been quite a run for Jack. I know we often joke that March is Meier's month, but Jack might have something to say about it:

March for Jack: He's behind only one player - and not by much! - for the league-lead in points since the beginning of March. He trails only Nikita Kucherov and his 26 points, with 24 of his own.

Jack has 24 points in 13 games, with 10 goals and 14 assists.