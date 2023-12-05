Yotes Notes: Yotes Wagon Rolling & Ingram’s First Star

Bear's Necessities

"I think it’s a testimony of the character and what kind of a care level we have in that room. I think our guys, they really tuned in, and the way we played the last three games, not just the result, but the urgency we have, and the focus level we have, it’s unbelievable. – André Tourigny following Arizonas 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche.

What to Watch For

Thursday, Dec. 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 pm MST

The Coyotes wrap up their five-game homestand against the Flyers, marking the first time the two teams meet this season. Philly is third in the Metropolitan Division at 13-10-2, and is coming off back-to-back wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3 in a shootout and 2-1 in overtime.

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny’s 19 points and 12 goals, while Travis Sanheim’s 15 assists are tops. Carter Hart and Samuel Ersson have split time in net, with the former posting a 7-6-1 record, 2.55 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, while the latter is 5-3-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .885 SV%. Ersson won the first game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, while Hart picked up the victory on Monday on the backend of the home-and-home series.

The Flyers rank 22nd in the league with 2.88 goals per game, but play a strong defensive game, allowing the ninth-fewest goals at 2.80. Their power play has struggled at times this season, ranking 28th with a 12.20 percent success rate, but their penalty kill is seventh at 85.37 percent. Philly has allowed just one power-play goal over its last eight games.

The Coyotes and Flyers meet once more this season, on Feb. 12 at Mullett Arena.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: DirecTV 61, Dish 61, Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. at Boston Bruins, 11 am MST

Arizona kicks off a three-game road trip with a Saturday matinee against the Bruins, who are in a three-way tie for the league’s best point total with 37 (17-4-3). The Bruins have proven to be one of the top teams in the league yet again this season, and are even more lethal at home, posting a 9-1-1 record at TD Garden.

Boston has won three straight games and hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday before Saturday’s game against the Coyotes. Their current streak is the third time the Bruins have won at least three consecutive games, as they won three straight from Oct. 28 – Nov. 2, and six straight to open the season from Oct. 11 – Oct. 24.

Boston features one of the most potent offenses in the game today with names like David Pastrnak (36 points), Brad Marchand (23), Charlie Coyle (20), Pavel Zacha (19), and Charlie McAvoy (17), and ranks 10th in the league right now with 3.33 goals per game. Its defense has been even stronger, ranking third with 2.46 goals allowed per game, with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark both posting eye-popping numbers. Swayman is 9-1-2 with a 2.08 GAA and .932 SV%, while Ullmark is 8-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .918 SV%.

Swayman is second in the league in save percentage (Ullmark ranks ninth), third in goals-against average, and fourth in goals saved above average.

Boston’s special teams have also been playing well, as its penalty kill is second-best with an 89.01 success rate, while its power play converts on 22.78 percent of its chances, which ranks 10th.

The Coyotes and Bruins meet once more this season, on Jan. 9 at Mullett Arena.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: DirecTV 61, Dish 61, Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (subject to change)