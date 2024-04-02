Coyotes & Carlisle Companies Partner with DREAM Foundation in 2024 Mentorship Program

It’s time to DREAM once again.

The Arizona Coyotes and Carlisle Companies have partnered together with DREAM Foundation, a program that connects students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with professional sports organizations, including the Coyotes. Mark Clifford, the executive director of the DREAM Foundation, said it was initially started to provide opportunities to HBCU students that they didn’t typically have, and the results that have been nothing short of extraordinary.

DREAM experienced its biggest-ever semester in the Fall of 2023 due to Clifford’s efforts, and though a decision was made to scale back the Spring session due to space limitations, there were still 220 students from 41 different HBCUs that applied for the opportunity – well up from the 100 or so one year ago, which was the most they had experienced at the time.

Participation with DREAM Foundation will culminate for a number of this semester’s participants this week in Arizona, when they arrive to observe and learn about everything it takes to run an NHL team behind the scenes – from game operations to corporate partnerships, and everything in between.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks are also participating in the program this semester.

“I'm thankful for the partners that we have, and continue to have, that support our students because it really all boils down to shaping the future of this industry with the next generation of leaders,” Clifford said. “It's all about being able to elevate others and provide an opportunity that, quite frankly, is tough to come by.

“It’s hard to put into words the pride I feel about this program because it has been so impactful.”