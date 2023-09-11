News Feed

Coyotes Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

As announced by General Manager Bill Armstrong

MicrosoftTeams-image (133)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Monday, September 11, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the roster for the club’s 2023 Rookie Faceoff that takes place Friday, Sept. 15 – Monday, Sept. 18 in Las Vegas, NV.

Arizona’s roster features 27 total players, including 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Among them, the showcase will feature four former first-round picks in Logan Cooley (3rd overall, 2022), Conor Geekie (11th overall, 2022) Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall, 2022) and Dylan Guenther (9th overall, 2021) along with 2021 second round selection Josh Doan.

2023 ROOKIE FACEOFF ROSTER:

Forwards: Ben Boyd, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Elliot Ekefjard, Drew Elliott, Conor Geekie, Dylan Guenther, Lukas Hes, Michael Lombardi, Julian Lutz, Cam MacDonald, Micah Miller, Reggie Newman, Josh Prokop, Aku Raty, Reece Vitelli

Defensemen: Terrell Goldsmith, Braden Hache, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Jeremy Langlois, Montana Onyebuchi, Maksymilian Szuber, Ryder Thompson

Goaltenders: Andrew Oke, Mathis Rousseau, Anson Thornton

NUMERICAL ROSTER

10 – Maveric Lamoureux

11 – Dylan Guenther

28 – Conor Geekie

34 – Anson Thornton

41 – Reece Vitelli

43 – Julian Lutz

47 – Reggie Newman

54 – Terrell Goldsmith

55 – Maksymilian Szuber

56 – Mathis Rousseau

58 – Justin Kipkie

59 – Elliot Ekefjard

60 – Andrew Oke

61 – Drew Elliott

65 – Braden Hache

68 – Ryder Thompson

75 – Jeremy Langlois

79 – Montana Onyebuchi

80 – Cam MacDonald

84 – Micah Miller

85 – Aku Raty

86 – Ben Boyd

89 – Michael Lombardi

91 – Josh Doan

92 – Logan Cooley

93 – Josh Prokop

98 – Lukas Hes

The Coyotes’ Rookie Face-off game schedule is listed below:

  • Friday, Sept. 15: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche – 3:30 pm, City National Arena
  • Saturday, Sept. 16: Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings – 3:30 pm, City National Arena
  • Monday, Sept. 18: Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks – 10:00 am, City National Arena