Coyotes Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Monday, September 11, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the roster for the club’s 2023 Rookie Faceoff that takes place Friday, Sept. 15 – Monday, Sept. 18 in Las Vegas, NV.
Arizona’s roster features 27 total players, including 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Among them, the showcase will feature four former first-round picks in Logan Cooley (3rd overall, 2022), Conor Geekie (11th overall, 2022) Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall, 2022) and Dylan Guenther (9th overall, 2021) along with 2021 second round selection Josh Doan.
2023 ROOKIE FACEOFF ROSTER:
Forwards: Ben Boyd, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Elliot Ekefjard, Drew Elliott, Conor Geekie, Dylan Guenther, Lukas Hes, Michael Lombardi, Julian Lutz, Cam MacDonald, Micah Miller, Reggie Newman, Josh Prokop, Aku Raty, Reece Vitelli
Defensemen: Terrell Goldsmith, Braden Hache, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Jeremy Langlois, Montana Onyebuchi, Maksymilian Szuber, Ryder Thompson
Goaltenders: Andrew Oke, Mathis Rousseau, Anson Thornton
NUMERICAL ROSTER
10 – Maveric Lamoureux
11 – Dylan Guenther
28 – Conor Geekie
34 – Anson Thornton
41 – Reece Vitelli
43 – Julian Lutz
47 – Reggie Newman
54 – Terrell Goldsmith
55 – Maksymilian Szuber
56 – Mathis Rousseau
58 – Justin Kipkie
59 – Elliot Ekefjard
60 – Andrew Oke
61 – Drew Elliott
65 – Braden Hache
68 – Ryder Thompson
75 – Jeremy Langlois
79 – Montana Onyebuchi
80 – Cam MacDonald
84 – Micah Miller
85 – Aku Raty
86 – Ben Boyd
89 – Michael Lombardi
91 – Josh Doan
92 – Logan Cooley
93 – Josh Prokop
98 – Lukas Hes
The Coyotes’ Rookie Face-off game schedule is listed below:
- Friday, Sept. 15: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche – 3:30 pm, City National Arena
- Saturday, Sept. 16: Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings – 3:30 pm, City National Arena
- Monday, Sept. 18: Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks – 10:00 am, City National Arena