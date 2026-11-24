ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) announced today details surrounding the WCAA 2026 Alumni Celebration presented by BMW of North America, highlighted by an auction benefiting the Washington Capitals Alumni Fund. This year’s Alumni Celebration events taking place Nov. 30-Dec. 1 include:

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Monday, Nov. 30

Capitals alumni will attend the 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, held at the Grand Hyatt Washington from approximately 6-9:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Tickets to the event are available for purchase here.

In honor of Capitals alumnus T.J. Oshie’s induction that evening, the WCAA will donate $10,000 to Hilarity for Charity (HFC), an organization selected by Oshie in recognition of his family’s personal experience with Alzheimer’s disease. Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC supports families affected by Alzheimer’s through caregiver support, education and advocacy. The donation will support HFC’s respite care grants for families in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Capitals Practice | Tuesday, Dec. 1

Capitals alumni will take in the team’s pregame morning skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday, Dec. 1. BMW will have a car display on site, giving fans an opportunity to get a closer look at the latest models, including the BMW X3, BMW X5, and BMW X7.

Washington Capitals Alumni Association Auction

The Washington Capitals Alumni Auction is now live at WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. This virtual auction features exclusive memorabilia, unique experiences and one-of-a-kind items donated by alumni, all to benefit the Capitals Alumni Community Fund. The auction will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Capitals Alumni Community Fund provides an opportunity for Capitals Alumni to give back to the community in which they once called home, with a focus on the military and first responder community. Contributions have included $40,000 to the Washington Capitals Warriors, a hockey team comprised of combat-wounded and service-disabled veterans from the Washington, D.C., region over the last two seasons; $15,000 each to the D.C. Burn Foundation and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic over the last year; more than $100,000 in scholarships for high school hockey players since the fund’s launch; and annual support of the Future Caps Learn to Play program presented by World Wide Technology.

About the Washington Capitals Alumni Association

The Washington Capitals Alumni Association acts as a cohesive and interactive network for the personal and professional benefit of its members. Established in 2015, the organization includes more than 200 registered players. Members of the association serve as goodwill ambassadors of the Washington Capitals in the community through appearances, events, and attendance at games. The WCAA focuses on supporting each other through personal and professional development and the growth of the sport throughout the metropolitan area through their involvement in the Learn to Play and the teams' youth hockey initiatives. For more information, visit WashCaps.com/alumni.