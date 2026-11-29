LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 27/26: VAN 2 at PHI 5

Tyson Foerster opened the scoring 4:55 into the first period…Noah Cates doubled the Flyers lead 3:45 into the second…Porter Martone made it a three-goal contest with 9:23 left in the middle frame…Filip Hronek got the Canucks on the board with 7:55 left in the second…Liam Öhgren and Zeev Buium had the assists…Jake DeBrusk made it a one-goal game 2:22 into the third…Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Luke Schenn had the helpers…Travis Konecny re-established Philadelphia’s two-goal lead 3:40 later…Sean Couturier put home the empty-netter with 1:20 left in the third…Brock Boeser, Hronek, and DeBrusk each had three shots…Schenn had eight hits…Schenn blocked five shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 23 saves.

LAST 5 – vs BOSTON

Jan. 3/26: VAN 2 vs BOS 3 (OT)

Dec. 20/25: VAN 5 at BOS 4 (SO)

at BOS 4 (SO) Dec. 14/24: VAN 1 vs BOS 5

Nov. 26/24: VAN 2 at BOS 0

at BOS 0 Feb. 24/24: VAN 3 vs BOS 2 (OT)

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 29 times on November 29 in the franchise’s history, going 10-13-5-1. This includes a 4-6-3-1 record on the road. The Canucks are 2-0-1 in their last three road games on November 29.

have played 29 times on November 29 in the franchise’s history, going 10-13-5-1.

CZECH OUT FIL

Scoring his second of the season on Nov. 27/26 at PHI, Filip Hronek recorded the 50th goal of his career, becoming only the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history (and only active) to reach the 50-career goal mark.

recorded the 50th goal of his career, becoming only the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history (and only active) to reach the 50-career goal mark. Assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal on Nov. 7/26 at EDM, Filip Hronek registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark. Hronek is also the only active Czech defenceman with 300 career points.

registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark.

BOES-T IN CLASS

Adding an assist on Nov. 22/26 vs CHI, Brock Boeser extended his point streak to 11 games, the longest by a Canucks player since J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, and Filip Hronek (11 each) in 2023.24. The assist extended Boeser’s career-long assist streak to seven games (11 assists in that span).

extended his point streak to 11 games, the longest by a Canucks player since J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, and Filip Hronek (11 each) in 2023.24. With three assists on Nov. 21/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser’s point streak reached a career-long 10 games (4-11-15).

BROCKSTAR

Assisting on Jake DeBrusk’s goal on Nov. 22/26 vs CHI, Brock Boeser passed Andre Boudrias for the 10th most even strength assists in franchise history (177).

passed Andre Boudrias for the 10th most even strength assists in franchise history (177). Recording three assists on Nov. 21/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser recorded his 40th career multi-assist game, passing Tony Tanti for the 17th most games with at least two assists in franchise history. Boeser’s three assists were the seventh such instance in his career, tying Ryan Kesler and Markus Naslund for the 16th most 3+ assist games in franchise history. Boeser’s three point effort also tied him with J.T. Miller and Todd Bertuzzi for the 11th most three point games in franchise history (33).

recorded his 40th career multi-assist game, passing Tony Tanti for the 17th most games with at least two assists in franchise history. With his power play goal on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Brock Boeser passed Alex Edler for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (178). Boeser’s goal also stood as the game-winner, tying Pavel Bure for the sixth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (32).

passed Alex Edler for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (178). Recording a goal and two assists on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Brock Boeser tied Petri Skriko for the 13th most games with at least one goal and two assists in franchise history (15).

tied Petri Skriko for the 13th most games with at least one goal and two assists in franchise history (15). With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser passed Andre Boudrias for the 12th-most assists in franchise history (268).

passed Andre Boudrias for the 12th-most assists in franchise history (268). Recording two assists on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser tied Jyrki Lumme for the 18th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (38).

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring his 36th power play goal since joining the Canucks prior to the 2024.25 season on Nov. 19/26 at SEA, Jake DeBrusk passed Pavel Dorofeyev and Steven Stamkos for the third-most power play goals in the NHL in that timeframe (as of Nov. 24/26).

CHYT-ING UP

Putting home Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Filip Chytil scored his third goal in two games, the fifth time he has done so in his career and first since Feb. 6-8/23.

ITS TOLO TIME

Capturing the win in his season debut on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Nikita Tolopilo has now won each of his three career season debuts.

POWER PETEY

Opening the scoring on the power play on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Elias Pettersson tied Stan Smyl (181) for the seventh-most power play points in franchise history. Pettersson’s goal also tied Bo Hovat for the ninth-most power play goals in franchise history (67).

tied Stan Smyl (181) for the seventh-most power play points in franchise history. Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65). Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65). Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177). Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).

MR. 500

Registering an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, Brock Boeser recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark. Boeser’s 233 goals are the second-most in franchise history at the time of hitting 500 points, only behind Markus Nasliund (238). Hitting the 500-point mark in his 650th career game, Boeser did so in the sixth-fewest games in Canucks history.

recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).

tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142). Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).

passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139). Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).

FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET

Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.

reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman. Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.

LEKKER-MÄGIC

Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL. This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).

scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.

MULTI-POINT PETEY

Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.

recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history. With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).

NEVER SAY NEVER

Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback. This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).

mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Chase Wouters recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 28

Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 19, Nov. 28

Cole Reinhardt claimed off waivers from Florida, Nov. 23

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 23

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21

Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21

Ty Mueller recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21

Brendan Gallagher placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 19, Nov. 21

Fourth-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft acquired from New York Rangers in exchange for Max Sasson, Nov. 20

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 15

Jacob Quillan reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 13

Guillaume Brisebois placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 9, Nov. 13

Ilya Safonov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 11

Akil Thomas assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11

Cameron Crotty claimed off waivers from Minnesota, Nov. 10

Akil Thomas placed on waivers, Nov. 10

Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Gabe Chiarot assigned to Kitchener (OHL) from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

Brandon Buhr assigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 7

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 15/26 at VGK

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 16/26 at UTA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 27/26 at PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 21/26 vs MIN

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 27/26 at PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 21/26 vs MIN

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 19/26 at SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Nov. 22/26 vs CHI, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 25/26 at DET

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/26 at UTA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 5x, Latest Nov. 27/26 vs PHI

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov.15/26 at VGK

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 15, Nov. 22/26 vs CHI. 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 21/26 vs MIN

Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET

Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 24, Nov. 19/26 at SEA, 1st period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 21/26 vs MIN

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, Nov. 9/26 vs PHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/26, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Most Hits, Game: 36, Nov. 25/26 at DET

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR

Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 15/26 at VGK

Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR

Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Nov. 15-16 (2-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Nov. 15-16 (2-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)

Longest Pointless Streak: 7 games, Oct 29 - Nov. 13/26 (0-7-0)

VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 4-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-19-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-17-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-4-1

Scoring First: 3-5-1

Allowing First Goal: 3-16-0

On 0 Days Rest: 1-3-0

On 1 Day Rest: 4-11-1

On 2 Days Rest: 0-5-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-2-0

Score a PPG: 5-11-0

Give up a PPG: 5-18-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-7-0

Less than 25 shots: 3-14-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

Boeser (5 pts)

Rossi (3 pts)

Chytil (3 pts)

Tolopilo (3 pts)

DeBrusk (2 pts)

Lekkerimäki (1 pts)

Karlsson (1 pts)

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (4 pts)

\3 points are awarded for a First Star selection, 2 points for a Second Star selection, 1 point for a Third Star selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE