LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 27/26: VAN 2 at PHI 5
Tyson Foerster opened the scoring 4:55 into the first period…Noah Cates doubled the Flyers lead 3:45 into the second…Porter Martone made it a three-goal contest with 9:23 left in the middle frame…Filip Hronek got the Canucks on the board with 7:55 left in the second…Liam Öhgren and Zeev Buium had the assists…Jake DeBrusk made it a one-goal game 2:22 into the third…Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Luke Schenn had the helpers…Travis Konecny re-established Philadelphia’s two-goal lead 3:40 later…Sean Couturier put home the empty-netter with 1:20 left in the third…Brock Boeser, Hronek, and DeBrusk each had three shots…Schenn had eight hits…Schenn blocked five shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 23 saves.
LAST 5 – vs BOSTON
- Jan. 3/26: VAN 2 vs BOS 3 (OT)
- Dec. 20/25: VAN 5 at BOS 4 (SO)
- Dec. 14/24: VAN 1 vs BOS 5
- Nov. 26/24: VAN 2 at BOS 0
- Feb. 24/24: VAN 3 vs BOS 2 (OT)
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 29 times on November 29 in the franchise’s history, going 10-13-5-1.
- This includes a 4-6-3-1 record on the road.
- The Canucks are 2-0-1 in their last three road games on November 29.
CZECH OUT FIL
- Scoring his second of the season on Nov. 27/26 at PHI, Filip Hronek recorded the 50th goal of his career, becoming only the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history (and only active) to reach the 50-career goal mark.
- Assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal on Nov. 7/26 at EDM, Filip Hronek registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark.
- Hronek is also the only active Czech defenceman with 300 career points.
BOES-T IN CLASS
- Adding an assist on Nov. 22/26 vs CHI, Brock Boeser extended his point streak to 11 games, the longest by a Canucks player since J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, and Filip Hronek (11 each) in 2023.24.
- The assist extended Boeser’s career-long assist streak to seven games (11 assists in that span).
- With three assists on Nov. 21/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser’s point streak reached a career-long 10 games (4-11-15).
BROCKSTAR
- Assisting on Jake DeBrusk’s goal on Nov. 22/26 vs CHI, Brock Boeser passed Andre Boudrias for the 10th most even strength assists in franchise history (177).
- Recording three assists on Nov. 21/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser recorded his 40th career multi-assist game, passing Tony Tanti for the 17th most games with at least two assists in franchise history.
- Boeser’s three assists were the seventh such instance in his career, tying Ryan Kesler and Markus Naslund for the 16th most 3+ assist games in franchise history.
- Boeser’s three point effort also tied him with J.T. Miller and Todd Bertuzzi for the 11th most three point games in franchise history (33).
- With his power play goal on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Brock Boeser passed Alex Edler for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (178).
- Boeser’s goal also stood as the game-winner, tying Pavel Bure for the sixth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (32).
- Recording a goal and two assists on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Brock Boeser tied Petri Skriko for the 13th most games with at least one goal and two assists in franchise history (15).
- With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser passed Andre Boudrias for the 12th-most assists in franchise history (268).
- Recording two assists on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser tied Jyrki Lumme for the 18th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (38).
JAKE THE SNAKE
- Scoring his 36th power play goal since joining the Canucks prior to the 2024.25 season on Nov. 19/26 at SEA, Jake DeBrusk passed Pavel Dorofeyev and Steven Stamkos for the third-most power play goals in the NHL in that timeframe (as of Nov. 24/26).
CHYT-ING UP
- Putting home Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Filip Chytil scored his third goal in two games, the fifth time he has done so in his career and first since Feb. 6-8/23.
ITS TOLO TIME
- Capturing the win in his season debut on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Nikita Tolopilo has now won each of his three career season debuts.
POWER PETEY
- Opening the scoring on the power play on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Elias Pettersson tied Stan Smyl (181) for the seventh-most power play points in franchise history.
- Pettersson’s goal also tied Bo Hovat for the ninth-most power play goals in franchise history (67).
- Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65).
- Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
- Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).
- Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
MR. 500
- Registering an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, Brock Boeser recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark.
- Boeser’s 233 goals are the second-most in franchise history at the time of hitting 500 points, only behind Markus Nasliund (238).
- Hitting the 500-point mark in his 650th career game, Boeser did so in the sixth-fewest games in Canucks history.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).
- Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).
- Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).
FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET
- Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.
- Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.
LEKKER-MÄGIC
- Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.
- This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).
MULTI-POINT PETEY
- Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.
- With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).
NEVER SAY NEVER
- Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.
- This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Chase Wouters recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 28
- Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 19, Nov. 28
- Cole Reinhardt claimed off waivers from Florida, Nov. 23
- Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 23
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21
- Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21
- Ty Mueller recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21
- Brendan Gallagher placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 19, Nov. 21
- Fourth-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft acquired from New York Rangers in exchange for Max Sasson, Nov. 20
- Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 15
- Jacob Quillan reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14
- Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 13
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 9, Nov. 13
- Ilya Safonov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 11
- Akil Thomas assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11
- Cameron Crotty claimed off waivers from Minnesota, Nov. 10
- Akil Thomas placed on waivers, Nov. 10
- Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10
- Gabe Chiarot assigned to Kitchener (OHL) from Abbotsford, Nov. 9
- Brandon Buhr assigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 7
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 15/26 at VGK
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 16/26 at UTA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 27/26 at PHI
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 21/26 vs MIN
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 27/26 at PHI
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 21/26 vs MIN
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 19/26 at SEA
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Nov. 22/26 vs CHI, 1st period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 25/26 at DET
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/26 at UTA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 5x, Latest Nov. 27/26 vs PHI
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov.15/26 at VGK
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Most Shots, Period: 15, Nov. 22/26 vs CHI. 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 21/26 vs MIN
- Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET
- Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 24, Nov. 19/26 at SEA, 1st period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 21/26 vs MIN
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, Nov. 9/26 vs PHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/26, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Most Hits, Game: 36, Nov. 25/26 at DET
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
- Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 15/26 at VGK
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
- Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Nov. 15-16 (2-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Nov. 15-16 (2-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 7 games, Oct 29 - Nov. 13/26 (0-7-0)
VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 4-2-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-19-1
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-17-0
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-4-1
- Scoring First: 3-5-1
- Allowing First Goal: 3-16-0
- On 0 Days Rest: 1-3-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 4-11-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 0-5-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-2-0
- Score a PPG: 5-11-0
- Give up a PPG: 5-18-0
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-7-0
- Less than 25 shots: 3-14-1
THREE STARS – NOVEMBER
- Boeser (5 pts)
- Rossi (3 pts)
- Chytil (3 pts)
- Tolopilo (3 pts)
- DeBrusk (2 pts)
- Lekkerimäki (1 pts)
- Karlsson (1 pts)
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (4 pts)
\3 points are awarded for a First Star selection, 2 points for a Second Star selection, 1 point for a Third Star selection*
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Tuesday, December 1: Vancouver at Washington, 5:00pm PCT
- Friday, December 4: Vancouver vs Buffalo, 7:00pm PCT
- Saturday, December 5: Vancouver vs Dallas, 8:00pm PCT
- Monday, December 7: Vancouver vs Washington, 7:00pm PCT
- Thursday, December 10: Vancouver vs Nashville, 7:00pm PCT