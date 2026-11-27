Alekei Medvedev and Adam Novotný join Chris Faber on this week’s episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.

In his second year with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes, Novotný has recently welcomed goaltender Medvedev to the team.

Medvedev was traded from the London Knights to Peterborough in exchange for a second-round pick in 2028, the Soo Greyhounds’ third-round pick in 2027, and a fifth-round pick in 2030.

They discuss Medvedev’s 4-1-0 start with the Petes since joining the team; the 19-year-old hasn’t been overthinking when he steps onto the ice and is playing free. He said it’s been nice to join a fellow Canucks prospect and that everyone has been very welcoming.

“Having Adam here, building that connection, gelling together before playing in pro together. So, it's awesome, and I was really excited about that, and the coaching staff; we have a really good goalie coach and head coach here. So obviously, they've helped me a lot so far too, and they have contributed a lot to my success,” Medvedev said.

Novotný has 30 points (16g-14a-30p) in his first 23 games and is an assistant captain for Peterborough this season. Novotný says he leads by example by playing hard, blocking shots, and competing hard to bring his team into the fight.

“If I'm moving my feet, I can get a lot of opportunities. If I use my speed well, I can create a lot. So, I would say that I just battle hard. If my battle rate is high and it's always a good game and I have so many opportunities, I can create a lot,” Novotný said.

The two talked about their development this season; Medvedev has been focusing on game management with his OHL coaches and Ian Clark, who has visited Medvedev in Ontario twice so far this season.

“I feel like I've put in a lot of mental effort into reading the play, but I try to shoulder check a lot more and kind of anticipate what the guys are going to do. So I feel like it's kind of showing right now, but I'm going to keep working on that because it's probably the biggest thing you need in pro hockey, just because the players are so good,” Medvedev said.

Novotný is working with Mikael Samuelsson as well as the coaching staff in Peterborough this season.

“He always gives me his opinion about the game, what should I work on, where should I get better. It's always great to have someone like him, and it's been great, and he's coming again in a bit,” Novotný said.

They’re both confident in what the Petes can accomplish this season, with a more veteran core, and they’re hoping to make a deep playoff run.

Medvedev, Novotný and Faber also play Your Core Four, drafting their top four worst vegetables.

Medvedev's picks: broccoli, garlic, brussels sprouts, and eggplant

Faber’s picks: celery, beets, cabbage, and tomatoes

Novotný's picks: onion, zucchini, pickles, and bock choy

Get your votes in on X for the list of worst vegetables and listen to this and much more on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.