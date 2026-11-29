The Vancouver Canucks continue their road trip with a Sunday afternoon game in Boston for their first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Sunday's game is the third of a four-game road trip through the Eastern Conference. They will close out the trip on Tuesday when they play the Washington Capitals.

Filip Hronek scored his 50th career goal on Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers. He became the 10th Czech defenceman to reach that mark in their NHL career.

"It's nice to watch his game evolve. Obviously, the minutes speak for themselves," said Head Coach Manny Malhotra.

"More from a leadership standpoint, you can see his ability to communicate with the guys and lead by example. Haven't heard the guy complain once about anything, and those are the type of guys you want."

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Bruins come into Sunday’s game with a 15-9-1 record and have lost their last two games.

They are in the middle of a six-game homestand and are 1-2-0 through their first three games.

David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm are the team's top goalscorers. They have 11 goals apiece this season.

Pastrnak leads the team with 32 points in 25 games but left their last game with a lower-body injury and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Lindholm has been excellent in the faceoff dot. He has won 61.2% of his faceoffs this season.

The Bruins rank fourth in the league in goals-against; they average 2.72 goals against per game.

They are 8-4-1 when scoring the opening goal and 9-0-1 when taking a lead into the second intermission.

Jeremy Swayman has started 19 of their 25 games this season. He holds an 11-7-1 record with an .899% save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average.

The Bruins have the 11th-ranked penalty kill in the league and have killed 80.7% of their penalties, but they are one of five teams in the league without a shorthanded goal.

The Story: Simplify the Game

Jake DeBrusk said the team needs to get back to a simple game as they prepare to face the Bruins on Sunday.

"Seems like what we need to do right now is get back to the drawing board," said DeBrusk. "Obviously, it's been tough. We lost a couple of guys. Other guys are getting opportunities to step up. So sometimes it takes a little bit of time."

Malhotra said the same, adding that the coaching staff wants to work with these players and get them in position to succeed.

"We want the opportunity to make guys better and help them get better," said Malhotra.

"So, that for us is why we come to work every day. We have to find solutions for them. We have to be better at teaching what we're teaching and giving them better structure to adhere to."

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 0g-5a-5p

Filip Hronek: 1g-3a-4p

Jake DeBrusk: 3g-0a-3p

Zeev Buium: 2g-1a-3p

Marco Rossi: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Sunday’s game starts at 3:00 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.