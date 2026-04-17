Skip to Main Content
Navigation Menu
Tickets
Tickets
Single Game
Membership
Premium
Groups
Tours
Schedule
Team
Team
Roster
Hockey Operations
Training Staff
Scouting Staff
Ownership & Management
News
News
News
Canucks Insider
Podcast
Video
Shop
Shop
Vanbase
NHLShop.ca
Standings
Standings
Standings
Scores
Stats
Community
Community
50/50
Theme Nights
CFKF
Fans
Fans
FAQs
Out of Town Fans
Kids Club
Contests & Promotions
Canucks Mobile App
Canucks Game Day Live
League
NHL.com
Most Popular
Most Popular
Canucks Year-End Media Availability
April 17, 2026
Link copied
News Feed
PATRIK ALLVIN RELIEVED OF DUTIES AS GENERAL MANAGER
Apr 17, 2026
Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers
Apr 16, 2026
Canucks Close Out 2025-26 Season in Edmonton Against Oilers
Apr 16, 2026
Kirill Kudryavtsev’s Late-Season Experience Helps Set Him Up for Big Offseason
Apr 15, 2026
Building Blue: ‘It's a step that I wanted to take and thought I was ready for’: Riley Patterson Impresses in AHL Debut
Apr 15, 2026
Canucks Win Third Straight 4-3 in OT, Jake DeBrusk Gets Game-Winner
Apr 15, 2026
VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2025.26 TEAM AWARDS
Apr 15, 2026
VANCOUVER CANUCKS TO HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY PEPSI
Apr 14, 2026
Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings
Apr 14, 2026
Canucks Host Final Home Game of the Season on Tuesday Night with Kings in Town on Fan Appreciation Night
Apr 14, 2026
Marco Rossi Scores OT Winner, Canucks Top Ducks 4-3
Apr 13, 2026
Canucks Finish California Trip with Stop in Anaheim to Face Ducks
Apr 12, 2026
Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks
Apr 12, 2026
Linus Karlsson Calls Game, Canucks Beat Sharks 4-3 in OT
Apr 12, 2026
Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks
Apr 11, 2026
Canucks Continue California Trip with Saturday Night Showdown Against Sharks
Apr 11, 2026
Teddy Blueger Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Building Culture
Apr 10, 2026
Building Blue: Parker Alcos Has Unlocked a New Level with Kelowna Rockets
Apr 10, 2026
Close