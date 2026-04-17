Canucks Year-End Media Availability

16x9 - STREAM STARTS SOON_ - MEDIA 1

News Feed

PATRIK ALLVIN RELIEVED OF DUTIES AS GENERAL MANAGER

Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Close Out 2025-26 Season in Edmonton Against Oilers

Kirill Kudryavtsev’s Late-Season Experience Helps Set Him Up for Big Offseason

Building Blue: ‘It's a step that I wanted to take and thought I was ready for’: Riley Patterson Impresses in AHL Debut

Canucks Win Third Straight 4-3 in OT, Jake DeBrusk Gets Game-Winner

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2025.26 TEAM AWARDS

VANCOUVER CANUCKS TO HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY PEPSI

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

Canucks Host Final Home Game of the Season on Tuesday Night with Kings in Town on Fan Appreciation Night

Marco Rossi Scores OT Winner, Canucks Top Ducks 4-3

Canucks Finish California Trip with Stop in Anaheim to Face Ducks

Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

Linus Karlsson Calls Game, Canucks Beat Sharks 4-3 in OT

Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks

Canucks Continue California Trip with Saturday Night Showdown Against Sharks

Teddy Blueger Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Building Culture

Building Blue: Parker Alcos Has Unlocked a New Level with Kelowna Rockets