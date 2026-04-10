Building Blue: Parker Alcos Has Unlocked a New Level with Kelowna Rockets

Alcos Rockets
By Chris Faber

Playing with speed and utilizing his size has been Parker Alcos’ calling card since he began his WHL career, but in his fourth season, he is unlocking new parts of his game.  

The Port Moody kid returned to British Columbia when the Kelowna Rockets traded for him in early January. The Rockets are hosting this year’s Memorial Cup and are matching up against the Everett Silvertips in the second round of the WHL playoffs. They swept the Kamloops Blazers in the opening round, outscoring them 21-8 through the four games.  

The Kelowna Rockets lost Peyton Kettles early in the year and knew they needed to add to their right side of defence. They targeted Alcos on the trade market due to his size and mobility, but Rockets Head Coach Derreck Martin says that Alcos has been even better than they imagined.  

“What he’s brought to our team, not even we had envisioned. He’s highly intelligent. He plays with some swagger, and he’s added more physicality to his game since bringing him here,” said Martin.  

“When you look at our first-round series against Kamloops, a big piece of that was him and Keith McInnis being able to play big minutes against their top guys and shut them down.”  

Alcos loves taking on the challenge of being a top shutdown defender, and he dominated in the opening round, recording three assists and a +8 through four games.  

“I just think it’s an honour to be able to be put in that situation and be trusted by the coaches to shut down the opposition’s top line throughout the game. Every night, we either want to tie or be in the plus against their top line,” said Alcos.  

“We just know that if we do our own job, we trust our teammates to do theirs. When everyone completes their job, it will be a pretty successful night.”  

Martin has seen Alcos create a new playstyle with the Rockets after the trade. The 6’4” defenceman was solid for the Edmonton Oil Kings in his defensive role with the team. But now he is playing with even more confidence with the puck on his stick and is bringing more of a two-way game, rather than just being a defensive defenceman.  

“He has really taken advantage of being able to mould his game into a little bit of a different role. He’s a physical guy, and everyone knows he could skate well, but I think the opportunity that he’s had here to really be a key contributor to our team has been incredible, and we’re really fortunate to have him,” said Martin.  

Alcos feels like his play with the puck on his stick has grown exponentially this season. After back-to-back seasons with one goal each year, he put up five this season and more than doubled his previous career high in points. Even the three assists across four playoff games, while playing in a shutdown role, have been another boost to his confidence, which was already growing this season.  

“My confidence has skyrocketed since the trade. I’m producing more and am not afraid to make mistakes,” said Alcos.

“When I look at my play with the puck and confidence in the offensive zone from last season to this season, there is a big difference. I’m more comfortable with the puck and have been able to try some new things that I wouldn’t do in previous years.”  

The Rockets know the Silvertips will be a tough challenge, and Martin says his group needs to rely on being a physical one that gets contributions from all four lines and three defence pairings. Alcos will have one of the biggest tasks: shutting down a top line of Matias Vanhanen, Carter Bear, and Julius Miettinen. 2027 top prospect defenceman Landon Dupont will be another player to keep tabs on throughout the series.  

With his added confidence, Alcos is embracing the challenge and is excited to get things going on Friday night in Everett. The series kicks off tonight at 7:05 p.m. PT, and we will be sure to keep you up to date with Alcos on our Canucks Insider’s social media pages.

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