Canucks Finish California Trip with Stop in Anaheim to Face Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks close out their three-game road trip through California with the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday evening in Anaheim.

Following a shootout victory on Saturday night in San Jose, the Canucks now set their sights on the Anaheim Ducks with three games remaining in their 2025-26 season.

Teddy Blueger scored the game-tying goal in the third period on Saturday, and Linus Karlsson scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Ducks hold the third spot in the Pacific Division with their 42-32-5 record.

Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier have a tie for the team lead in points with 65 apiece.

Gauthier is having a breakout season, notching 38 goals through 73 games played.

The Ducks acquired defenceman John Carlson at the trade deadline, and he has averaged the move average ice time per game since the trade (24:29).

Jackson LaCombe has been a steady presence on the Ducks’ blueline throughout the season. He has nine goals and 46 assists, while averaging 24:12 of ice time per game.

Lukas Dostal has started 53 games this season and holds a 30-19-3 record.

The Ducks rank seventh in the league in controlling shot share.

The Story: Jake Breaks 20

Jake DeBrusk scored his 20th goal of the season on Saturday night. 17 of those goals have come on the power play, which ranks fourth in the league.

DeBrusk now has five 20-goal seasons in his career.

He has been a key contributor on the Canucks’ power play, which has scored 13 goals in their last 13 games.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Linus Karlsson: 2g-2a-4p

Teddy Blueger: 1g-3a-4p

Filip Hronek: 0g-4a-4p

Jake DeBrusk: 3g-0a-3p

Marco Rossi: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Sunday’s game is at 5:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.