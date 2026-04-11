Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS AT SHARKS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, NBC Sports California

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 28 (road, 3-2 L), Dec. 27 (home, 6-3 L), Jan. 27 (home, 5-2 L), and Apr. 11 (road).

Vancouver is 72-59-9-7 all-time against San Jose, including a 38-31-5-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks (2-3-0 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against San Jose with 25 points (8-17-25) in 25 career games.

In 29 career games against the Sharks, Brock Boeser has 23 points (13-10-23).

Jake DeBrusk has 14 points (7-7-14) in 16 career games against San Jose.

In 18 career games against the Sharks, Filip Hronek has 14 points (4-10-14).

Kevin Lankinen is 3-2-0 with a 3.59 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage in five career games against San Jose.

Nikita Tolopilo has three career appearances against the Sharks, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Jiri Patera is 1-0-0 with a 3.69 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage in one career game against San Jose.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has eight points (4-4-8) in his last seven games.

In his last three games, Linus Karlsson has three points (2-1-3).

LAST MEETING – JAN. 25/26: VAN 2 vs SJS 5

Tom Willander opened the scoring 1:15 into the opening frame…Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk had the helpers…Macklin Celebrini tied the game 36 seconds later…Adam Gaudette gave the Sharks the lead just before the five-minute mark of the first…Tyler Toffoli scored San Jose’s third goal 1:12 later…Will Smith scored a power play goal 9:07 into the second period…John Kilngberg added another 28 seconds into the third…Filip Hronek got one back for Vancouver at the 9:15 mark of the final frame…Pettersson and DeBrusk had the helpers…Jonathan Lekkerimäki had four shots…Victor Mancini had five hits…Pettersson and Marcus Pettersson each blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made three saves…Nikita Tolopilo made 25 saves in relief.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS