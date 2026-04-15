Building Blue: ‘It's a step that I wanted to take and thought I was ready for’: Riley Patterson Impresses in AHL Debut

The style of the goal was something we have seen a lot of this season from the 20-year-old. When given time and space, he likes to make the opposition pay.

“I just saw some open ice, and [Arshdeep] Bains and [Bennett Schimek] Shimmer kept saying, ‘just be a shooter.’ And, you know, all the guys wanted me to keep shooting the puck. I saw an open spot, so I took it, and luckily it went in,” said Patterson.

“Just to see the reaction from the boys, too, it’s an awesome feeling getting the first one. My linemates made it easy for me. So yeah, it was really nice to get that one.”

Patterson is coming off a season in which he was one of five OHL players to score 40 goals. So, we know that he can put the puck in the back of the net when time and space are given to him, but what impressed Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra the most over the weekend was Patterson’s hockey IQ and ability to learn on the fly.

“I like his ability to take information. It’s a much faster-paced game than junior hockey, so being able to adapt to it quickly is a big thing. But even just telling him little things on the bench and then seeing him implement them later in the game gives you reason to believe that he can think the game well. He’s teachable, he’s coachable, and those are two real positives to see,” said Malhotra.

Malhotra has had Patterson at a couple of Canucks development camps and said that weekends like this past one are the days that you look forward to when you see those players at development camp.

The head coach also noticed that Patterson has made significant growth in his game this past season.

“He looks bigger and stronger on the ice. I could especially see that in Saturday’s game,” said Malhotra. “He started to make a lot more poised plays with the puck and was showing some confidence.”

Malhotra was impressed with Patterson’s ability to jump into the AHL and play the centre ice position. The head coach laughed about just throwing Patterson right into the mix of the top-six but gave credit to the young forward’s ability to grow and learn quickly.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of learning that needs to take place as you make the jump to the pro level, but he’s done a great job in the first two games of learning the system, knowing what our expectations are, and adapting those to his game,” said Malhotra.

Though he is only getting a few weeks with the AHL club, Patterson is viewing April as a springboard for what is to come in the near future as he makes the transition to being a full-time pro.

The intensity and competitiveness of Abbotsford practice have been something that Patterson has really enjoyed in his brief time with the club, and he likes how Malhotra makes every drill so competitive.

“As long as I’ve been here, that’s how every practice has gone. It’s been high intensity, and communication is massively important. I really like that we are being highly competitive in everything we do here,” said Patterson.

Patterson also appreciated that Malhotra put confidence in him to play centre in a top-six role for his debut weekend. He wanted to show that his game belongs in the AHL, and getting a chance to play up the lineup in his debut gave the 20-year-old confidence.

On top of being a scoring threat from many different parts of the ice, Patterson wants to be known as a coachable player and is invested in absorbing as much information as he can during his stint with Abbotsford. He wants to get a lay of the land around the arena, learn the staff, understand the system, and on top of all that, contribute to the team.

These two weeks are about preparation for his future. With the support of his coaching staff and teammates, he is already feeling comfortable and growing his confidence in the AHL environment.

Patterson wants to keep playing the style that brought him success in his junior career, but adapt and grow as a pro.

“I wouldn’t say I want to change my game too much, but just focus on small details that the coaches keep telling me. I want them to be putting me out there, and that starts with making sure they trust you as a player,” said Patterson.

Patterson’s pro journey is just beginning, but a strong opening weekend for him is nothing but good for the future. These few weeks will help him get a feel for the challenges of being a pro, while also giving him an understanding of the AHL schedule and familiarity with the staff and facilities.

Though he only has two more games this season, it looks like there are plenty more on the horizon for Riley Patterson.