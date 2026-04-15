Kirill Kudryavtsev’s Late-Season Experience Helps Set Him Up for Big Offseason

Kirill Kudryavtsev’s second season as a pro is much different than his rookie year. Still, the 22-year-old defenceman is feeling great going into the offseason with a late boost of confidence from playing NHL games.

Kudryavtsev, who recently turned 22, is getting into a few NHL games to finish the 2025-26 season. And he likely would have had more if it weren’t for a mid-season injury that kept him out of action for two months.

“I learned that it’s better not to get injured,” said Kudryavtsev with a small chuckle when asked about what he has learned most this season.

“It’s not always in my hands on that, but what I have really learned is what I need to work on this summer. I have a couple of goals for that. The thing we are always talking about is consistency, and that even happens when you [are out with] an injury.

Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings gave Kudryavtsev more perspective on learning and developing as the Canucks stood on the ice after the game to shake the hand of 20-year NHL veteran Anze Kopitar.

“We are all learning. I’m 22, and I have lots of things to learn. Guys who are 28 are still learning; you always have to learn. It doesn’t matter if you are even Anze Kopitar. I mean, he’s an unbelievable player, and he knows way more than me, but there’s a mentality that he has. There’s always something to learn about your game, even from the opposition.”

The Canucks have shown some fight in the final stretch of the season and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Kudryavtsev says it comes from the group’s hunger and the players’ desire to make an impression for next season.

“It’s frustrating with the results that we didn’t get the playoffs, and we have nothing on the table to battle for, but we’re trying to battle for pride,” said Kudryavtsev.

“All the young guys, we’re trying to show the whole league who we are. We also want to show our GM and our coaches that we are here to battle.”

That mentality has been evident in the young defenceman throughout the season, and both his AHL and NHL head coaches have taken note of what Kudryavtsev can do on the ice.

“He’s so impressive. If he wouldn’t have [had] those injuries this year, he probably would have had a lot more games up here, but I’ve been nothing but impressed with [him],” said Foote.

“He’s very coachable. He’s smart. He absorbs information quickly and can apply it. He makes good decisions, he knows who’s on the ice for the other team, and he can make good reads. It’s been impressive.”

Manny Malhotra has seen Kudryavtsev for the majority of the season and has watched him grow his game, while also working through a long-term injury that kept him out of the lineup for eight weeks.

“Well, lots of ups and downs for him. Obviously, having a major injury and missing as much time as he did can be very detrimental to a season. I give him credit for his work that he put in during the course of his rehab and getting himself back into playing shape,” said Malhotra.

“You’re happy for guys that get those opportunities,” he added about Kudryavtsev getting some NHL games in at the end of the season. “He’s worked his way back and tried to make more of an impact in his second season. He’s getting a lot of minutes and has been asked to do a lot of different things for us. So yeah, I’m happy that he is getting that opportunity.”

Kudryavtsev has played two NHL games this season and has an assist in each of those games. He played a career-high 15:04 in Tuesday’s win and is feeling his confidence growing every day as the offseason approaches.