Teddy Blueger Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Building Culture

Through much of his professional hockey career, Teddy Blueger has consistently shaped his game around playing the right way.

Those values were instilled and reinforced to him early in his hockey career, but especially during college, and has been something he takes very seriously, not only for the benefit of himself and his own game, but for the betterment of his teammates as well.

“That’s the stuff that I think about more, the integrity, accountability, discipline, all those things,” Blueger said. “Those types of values, how to treat your teammates the right way, becoming a team — those are all that I take away first, before the hockey.”

As Blueger progressed through his career, eventually making his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019, winning a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, and now a member of the Vancouver Canucks, his effort and mentality have remained consistent and focused on his process.

“I just go to make sure I do my job well. Every day I come to the rink, I work hard, I compete, I do everything I can to be the best player I can be,” Blueger said.

Having become an important veteran presence in the Canucks locker room, Blueger has emphasized the importance of teaching the value in working hard and focusing on the details, while ensuring that everyone is approaching each day with the right attitude and mindset.

“I think that’s the kind of stuff that got me to where I am,” Blueger said. “I think the thing that I’ve realized over time in my career, [is] even when things aren’t going well, the work that you put in always accumulates over time.”

With there being many new and young faces with the Canucks, and with the expectation that more will arrive soon, cultivating good culture and instilling good habits both on and off the ice is an imperative first step for this team.

“Coming together as a team first, and then you can build a set of values and standard of practice habits, timeliness, discipline, all those things come next and you can build on that and start the process from there,” Blueger said.

Blueger has had ample experience being a part of locker rooms with high caliber leadership and a culture that both pushes but also supports each player to be the very best version of himself.

“Every team is a little bit unique, but there’s common traits and common values, with all winning teams, especially over extended periods of time, [and] teams that have success. It takes time to figure it out and get there,” Blueger said.

To build this culture in Vancouver, Blueger stresses the importance of selflessness, and an element of sacrifice for the process, for the team. Once everyone is bought into that, it becomes possible to foster positivity, care, and a sense of comradery within the team.

“The first step is just bringing everyone together, getting to know each other well, starting to care for each other,” Blueger said. “Going through these experiences away from the rink to try and get everyone to be themselves at the rink [and] feel more comfortable and appreciate each other.”

As the Canucks continue to grow and adapt as they transition through this rebuild, veteran leaders such as Blueger will play a key role in helping spark a new culture that is reflective of this new team and changing team.

The Vancouver Canucks are on a final California road trip, and will face the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks in a back-to-back this weekend.

Listen to this and much more as Blueger joins Chris Faber on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.