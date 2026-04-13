Marco Rossi Scores OT Winner, Canucks Top Ducks 4-3

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By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks in dramatic fashion at Honda Center. 

Playing in overtime for the second time in two days, Marco Rossi scored the game-winning goal on the power play with less than 10 seconds remaining in the extra frame. Rossi, Brock Boeser, and Jake DeBrusk all finished with one goal and one assist apiece. 

Head Coach Adam Foote said it was a great effort from his team, and they showed resiliency and unity. The team has been gelling over the last few weeks, and they’re starting to see results. 

“We showed up early, and especially on a short back-to-back, and it's been a great road trip. Good resiliency again and after they tied it up, we hung in there and regained our emotions and played a good game,” Foote said. 

It was a memorable night for Curtis Douglas, scoring his first NHL goal. Douglas has played 12 games for Vancouver since being acquired in March, and the 6’9” forward said it’s a moment he won’t forget. 

“Rats [Aatu Räty] made a good play for a tip, and I finally got an open net, almost missed it, but it was pretty hard to as it was an open cage,” Douglas said.  

“I don't think I'll ever be able to forget that one and giving Muells [Ty Mueller] a big hug after and seeing the bench so excited and happy for me, it was really special. The way that everyone was as excited as when they score because I got my first was something I'll never forget. It just a testament to the character we have in the room. It's really special, I'm super excited.”

Foote said the physicality and intensity Douglas plays with was felt against the Ducks as he gave the group energy when he squared up with Jeffrey Viel.  

“You knew they were coming, you know Gudas or Trouba, they're going to have big hits and just his presence in on our team in this moment, and how he showed up almost drags you in the fight early in a back-to-back, where you might not feel you have your legs. You're almost forced with something like that to happen early, just to get in the game and get your get your energy up. So, I'm happy for him. He's coachable, fun to be around, and the players really like him,” Foote said. 

Douglas talked about the Canucks’ desire to play for the guy next to them as Teddy Blueger took on Ducks’ defenceman Radko Gudas, which got the team fired up and they didn’t look back. 

“Teddy steps up and answers the bell and I think just from there we made an executive decision to stay with each other the whole game and make sure that we put our best foot forward. I think almost everyone across the board put their best effort tonight, and we got away with the win,” Douglas said. 

In net, Nikita Tolopilo turned aside 24 of 27 shots he faced. 

Goals 

In the first period, the Ducks’ Cutter Gauthier opened the scoring, but the Canucks answered shortly after. 

Kirill Kudryavtsev took a shot from the point that had enough juice to make its way past Lukas Dostal’s pads and was scooped into the net by Douglas.

On the power play, Jake DeBrusk deflected the puck in off Rossi’s shot, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

In the third period, on the penalty kill, Brock Boeser intercepted the puck and headed down ice on a breakaway, deking Dostal and snapping the puck into the net.

Anaheim’s Gauthier scored his second of the night on a power play, and John Carlson backhanded the puck into the net to tie the game and send it into overtime. 

In the extra frame, and the Canucks on the power play with time winding down, Zeev Buium found Rossi at the right circle and Rossi unleashed a laser to notch the game-winning goal and secure the 4-3 win.

Up Next 

The Canucks head home to Rogers Arena for their last home game of the year against the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 p.m. PT.

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