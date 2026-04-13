Marco Rossi Scores OT Winner, Canucks Top Ducks 4-3

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks in dramatic fashion at Honda Center.

Playing in overtime for the second time in two days, Marco Rossi scored the game-winning goal on the power play with less than 10 seconds remaining in the extra frame. Rossi, Brock Boeser, and Jake DeBrusk all finished with one goal and one assist apiece.

Head Coach Adam Foote said it was a great effort from his team, and they showed resiliency and unity. The team has been gelling over the last few weeks, and they’re starting to see results.

“We showed up early, and especially on a short back-to-back, and it's been a great road trip. Good resiliency again and after they tied it up, we hung in there and regained our emotions and played a good game,” Foote said.

It was a memorable night for Curtis Douglas, scoring his first NHL goal. Douglas has played 12 games for Vancouver since being acquired in March, and the 6’9” forward said it’s a moment he won’t forget.

“Rats [Aatu Räty] made a good play for a tip, and I finally got an open net, almost missed it, but it was pretty hard to as it was an open cage,” Douglas said.

“I don't think I'll ever be able to forget that one and giving Muells [Ty Mueller] a big hug after and seeing the bench so excited and happy for me, it was really special. The way that everyone was as excited as when they score because I got my first was something I'll never forget. It just a testament to the character we have in the room. It's really special, I'm super excited.”