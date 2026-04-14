Canucks Host Final Home Game of the Season on Tuesday Night with Kings in Town on Fan Appreciation Night

The Vancouver Canucks will play their final home game of the season on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Kings come to town.

Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night at Rogers Arena, and there will be plenty of fun festivities throughout the game. There will be Canucks Alumni signing autographs, team awards announced, and live performances throughout the game.

The Kings and Canucks played less than a week ago, and this will be the fourth matchup of the season between the two Pacific Division clubs.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Kings have been making a strong push late in the season and are coming into Tuesday’s game on a four-game winning streak.

They are in the driver’s seat for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference as they are one point up on the Nashville Predators with one game in hand.

The Kings have been one of the best teams in the league at defending this season; they rank fifth in defending goals-against, averaging 2.89 per game.

Adrian Kempe is head and shoulders above the rest of the Kings when it comes to scoring. He has 34 goals and 71 points in 78 games.

The Kings picked up Artemi Panarin in February, and he has been producing at over a point-per-game clip since the trade. He has nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 23 games.

Brandt Clarke is fourth in the league for blocked shots (177).

Alex Laferriere is eighth in the league for hits (249).

Darcy Kuemper has made 49 starts this season and posts a 19-14-14 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, an .892% save percentage, and has three shutouts.

The Story: Dougie’s First

Canucks players were exploding with excitement on Sunday when Curtis Douglas scored his first career NHL goal.