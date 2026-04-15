VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2025.26 TEAM AWARDS

Vancouver, B.C. – Throughout Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, April 14, the Vancouver Canucks announced the winners of the team’s annual Team Awards.

Filip Hronek:

Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player”

Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman”

Filip Hronek has been voted the winner of both the Cyclone Taylor Trophy as the Canucks Most Valuable Player and the Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy as the team’s Best Defenceman. This is the first time in his time with Vancouver that he has been voted the winner of either award.

Hronek currently leads all Canucks defencemen in points, with 48 (8-40-48), and leads all Canucks skaters in time on ice per game this season, averaging 24:59. His 48 points tie his career-high, set in 2023.24, and his 24:59 of time on ice represents a new career-high. The Hradec Kralove, CZE native also represented Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he registered five points (0-5-5) in five games.

Zeev Buium: Pavel Bure Award “Most Exciting Player”

In his debut Canucks season, Zeev Buium has been voted the winner of the Pavel Bure Award as the team’s most exciting player. He is the third active Canucks player to win the award as a rookie, joining Brock Boeser (2017.18) and Elias Pettersson (2018.19).

Buium kicked off his Canucks career with a bang, scoring a goal and adding an assist in his first game on December 14, 2025, in New Jersey. Since his arrival, the San Diego, CA native is tied for third amongst rookie defenceman in power play points and average time on ice.

Drew O’Connor: Fred J. Hume Award “Unsung Hero”

Drew O’Connor has been voted the winner of the Fred J. Hume Award as the team’s Unsung Hero for the 2025.26 season. This is his first full year in Vancouver after joining the club midway through the 2024.25 season.

O’Connor has set a new career-high this season with 17 goals and also hit the 100-point mark for his career on March 14, 2026, against the Florida Panthers. The Chatham, NJ native, leads all Canucks forwards in shorthanded ice time this season, and his two shorthanded tallies are second on the team.

Elias Pettersson: Cyrus H. McLean Trophy “Leading Scorer”*

Elias Pettersson is set to win the Cyrus H. McLean trophy as the Canucks leading scorer this season, with 49 points (15-34-49) through 72 games. He recorded 11 multi-point outings, and a team-high 10 power play assists this year. Pettersson also hit the 200-goal, 300-assist, and 500-point milestones this season and is poised to capture the Cyrus H. McLean award for the third time in his career.

Brock Boeser:

Three Stars Award*

Daniel & Henrik Sedin Community Award

With seven total three-star selections this season, including three first-star selections, Brock Boeser is set to win the Three Stars Award for the first time in his career. Boeser has continued his strong goal scoring this season, hitting the 20-goal plateau for the seventh time in his career, becoming the eighth player from the 2015 draft class and third player selected outside the Top 20 to record as many 20-goal seasons.

Boeser was also named the winner of the Daniel & Henrik Sedin Community Award, given to a player who demonstrated outstanding community leadership and humanitarian contributions. For the past five years, Boeser has donated tickets to every Canucks home game to BC Children’s Hospital or Parkinson Society BC through his ticket program, Boeser’s Beauties. This is the second time in his career he has been named the award winner, after also receiving the honour in 2022.23.

Note: *Will be officially awarded upon the conclusion of the regular season.