Linus Karlsson Calls Game, Canucks Beat Sharks 4-3 in OT

GAME RECAP - CDC 2
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks put forth a scrappy effort to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 at SAP Center. 

The Canucks had strong performances up and down the lineup, with young players making big plays and veterans stepping up late in the game. Head Coach Adam Foote liked the fact that his team sacrificed for each other and kept their composure. 

“Throughout the game, the guys didn't quit. It was a fast-paced game, and we had a good kill, as you saw. Our penalty kill was good tonight, and we were able to get a couple power play goals. The guys were resilient, played as a team, and it was nice to see them get the win,” Foote said. 

The Canucks scored on two of their four power play attempts, and their PK was a perfect two-for-two. 

Linus Karlsson scored the shootout winner and notched an assist in the contest. 

“It was a good team effort tonight, blocked a lot of shots, and we fought for each other out there,” Karlsson said. 

Kevin Lankinen turned aside 28 of 31 shots he faced in regulation and was elite in the shootout, stopping five of six shots. 

“He's unbelievable. He's so calm, and he's so great. He's so good at those shootouts and I’m really, really happy for him,” Karlsson said. 

Goals 

The Sharks opened the scoring in the first period, as Igor Chernyshov finished a backhand to give his team a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission. 

Vancouver responded in the second period after Victor Mancini sent the puck down the ice, where Marco Rossi caught the puck off the end boards near the goal line for the shot and the finish. Sharks netminder Yaroslav Askarov was caught behind his net, attempting to corral the puck that blitzed behind the net. In a last-ditch effort, Askarov tipped the net over, but the goal stood, evening the game.

San Jose regained the lead later in the period with forward Tyler Toffoli finding the back of the net, but the Canucks answered once again before the break. 

On the power play, Filip Hronek took a shot from the point, and Jake DeBrusk pounced on the rebound at the top of the crease, burying it to tie the game tied 2-2 going into the final break.

In the third period, Chernyshov scored his second of the night for the Sharks, to restore their lead. 

With just five seconds remaining on a Vancouver power play, Teddy Blueger collected the puck in the slot and wired it home for the game-tying goal, forcing overtime.

Marcus Pettersson made a key defensive play on a 3-on-4 penalty kill in the extra frame, diving to disrupt a scoring chance with less than a minute remaining to keep the game alive.  

Linus Karlsson sealed the win in the sixth round of the shootout, going top shelf to give the Canucks a 4-3 victory.

Up Next 

The Canucks will wrap up their back-to-back set against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. PT.

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