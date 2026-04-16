Canucks Close Out 2025-26 Season in Edmonton Against Oilers

GAME PREVIEW - CDC - Apr 16 1
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025-26 season comes to an end on Thursday night when the team travels to Edmonton to face the Oilers for their final game of the season. 

Marco Rossi picked up another assist on Tuesday night, giving him four points in his last three games. The 24-year-old centre has really turned it on since early March. Rossi has 20 points (7g-13a) in his last 21 games and is continuing to build chemistry with the Canucks’ first power play unit. 

Jake DeBrusk scored his 23rd goal of the season on Tuesday. It was his 19th power play goal this year, which is a new career high for the forward. 

Quick Hits on the Competition 

  • The Oilers have secured a playoff spot but don’t know whether they will face the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche or Utah Mammoth in the opening round of the NHL playoffs. 
  • Edmonton is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. 
  • They are 21-14-5 on home ice this season. 
  • Connor McDavid leads the league with 134 points this season. 
  • They are without Leon Draisaitl, who is expected to return to the lineup at some point in the opening round of the playoffs. 
  • The Oilers’ power play ranks first in the league, scoring on 30.1% of their opportunities. 
  • Their penalty kill is 21st in the league, killing off 77.7% of their penalties.

The Story: Foote Praises His Leaders 

Head Coach Adam Foote has liked the way his team has been playing to close out the season. 

The Canucks are on a three-game winning streak, but the wins and losses don’t matter as much as the style of play does at this point in their season. 

Foote highlighted the leadership of Filip Hronek, Teddy Blueger, Marcus Pettersson, and Brock Boeser following Tuesday’s win. 

“The way they’re leading allows the youth to grow, and grow faster,” said Foote about the four veterans. 

“They’re holding them accountable, but in a different way, which is very positive to see. So, it’s not a fluke what happened the last three games.” 

Players are sticking up for each other, blocking shots, not getting pushed around, and making the rink a fun place to be around, but also a place to work hard.  

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games 

Jake DeBrusk: 4g-0a-4p 
Marco Rossi: 2g-2a-4p 
Brock Boeser: 1g-3a-4p 
Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p 
Elias Pettersson: 0g-3a-3p 

When and Where to Watch 

Thursday’s game is at 6:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

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