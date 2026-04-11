Canucks Continue California Trip with Saturday Night Showdown Against Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, beginning a back-to-back weekend to wrap up their swing through California.

Saturday’s game will be the fourth and final matchup of the season between the Canucks and Sharks. The Sharks have won all three prior matchups this season, and the three games have averaged 7 goals being scored between the two teams.

Elias Pettersson has a goal and two assists through the three matchups this season. He has eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 25 career games against the Sharks.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Sharks are fighting for their playoff lives and have a tough task ahead, as they basically need to win out to have a chance at locking down the final wild card spot in the West.

They hold a 37-34-7 record and are four points out of the final playoff spot.

The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are ahead of the Sharks in the standings, and all three teams are chasing the Los Angeles Kings, who hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Macklin Celebrini has been outstanding in his sophomore season, notching 42 goals and 66 assists for 108 points in 78 games played.

20-year-old Will Smith is second on the team with 56 points this season.

Veteran defenceman Dmitry Orlov leads their defence in ice time, averaging 21:19 per game.

The Sharks are 21-14-5 on home ice this season.

They are 12-2-2 on home ice when scoring the first goal of the game.

The Story: Time to Show Your Stuff

In Thursday’s game against the Kings, the line of Nils Höglander, Aatu Räty and Curtis Douglas controlled 62.5% of the Corsi and outshot their opposition 3-2 in 7:57 of ice time as a trio.

This point in the season is proving time for players who have bounced around the lineup, and all three of those players want to make a good impression as we are near the end of the season.

Räty leads the Canucks with 159 hits this season and has won 60.8% of his faceoffs. He is trying to carve out an identity at the NHL level, and his faceoff prowess and physicality are helping him accomplish that goal.

Another player who will be in the mix for some proving time is 2023 fourth-round pick Ty Mueller. Head Coach Adam Foote said that Mueller will get some looks in the coming games.

Mueller has played in 4 career NHL games and is looking forward to getting into more before the offseason begins.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 3g-3a-6p

Teddy Blueger: 2g-3a-5p

Max Sasson: 2g-2a-4p

Marcus Pettersson: 2g-2a-4p

Filip Hronek: 0g-4a-4p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.