VANCOUVER CANUCKS TO HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY PEPSI

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi, tonight at 7:00pm during the team’s final home game of the season against the Los Angeles Kings. The evening is dedicated to honouring the fans whose passion and support make every game special.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our passionate fanbase on this memorable night,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Our fans bring energy and passion to every game, standing by this team through every moment of the season. We are grateful for their unwavering support and are excited to dedicate this night to them.”

Highlights of Fan Appreciation Night include:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early and be part of the celebration on the Party on the North Plaza kicking off at 4:00pm. Don’t miss the Blue Carpet player arrivals as the team makes their entrance to the final home game of the season. Fans can enjoy photo opportunities with special light-up letters, live music from Blue Jay Valley Band, alumni signings featuring Kirk McLean, Chris Higgins, Darcy Rota, and more!

50 Millionth Fan: We will be celebrating the 50 Millionth fan to enter Rogers Arena! To honour this milestone, one lucky fan will win the ultimate Rogers Arena experience: a pair of tickets to every event at Rogers Arena for the next year across Canucks, Warriors and Live Entertainment (July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027).

In-Game Entertainment: Elizabeth Irving will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, and Michaella will perform O Canada to open the game! Fans can visit Section 111 to stop by Lucky Booth Photos, capture the moment, and take home a custom trading card. Keep an eye out for the newest Canucks mascot, Lil FIN, as he’ll be around the arena all night long, taking pictures and engaging with our young fans! Former American Idol contestant Tyson Venegas will perform throughout the night, and fans are encouraged to stay in their seats during the second intermission for a special performance by Cirque du Soleil!

Prize Giveaways: The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive Pepsi scratch cards for the opportunity to win fun prizes like team store discounts and free food & beverage items. Additional prizes will be awarded throughout the night including gift cards, merchandise, and two round-trip flights courtesy of Air Canada!

Jersey off the back: At the end of the game, Canucks Season Ticket Members will be honoured with an on-ice ‘jersey off the back’ ceremony, thanking them for their loyalty to the team!

As a wrap-up to the season, the Canucks ‘Team Awards’ will be revealed throughout the game! Be sure to look for the announcement for the winners of the Cyclone Taylor Trophy (Most Valuable Player), Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy (Best Defenceman), Pavel Bure Award (Most Exciting Player), the Fred J. Hume Award (Unsung Hero) and the Daniel & Henrik Sedin Award (Community Leadership)!

The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) is also hosting a $1 million 50/50 super jackpot with the winner guaranteed to take home a minimum prize of $500,000! The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/online5050 shortly after the draw. Get your tickets online HERE or in-arena until the end of the second intermission!

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community Nights visit canucks.com/events. For tickets, visit tickets.canucks.com.