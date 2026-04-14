Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

LAST GAME PLAYED – APR. 12/26: VAN 4 at ANA 3 (OT)

Cutter Gauthier opened the scoring 3:41 into the first…Curtis Douglas scored his first career goal at 10:49 of the first…Aatu Räty and Kirill Kudryavtsev recorded the assists…Jake DeBrusk gave the Canucks the lead 3:48 later…Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek had the helpers…Brock Boeser doubled the lead with a shorthanded goal 4:28 into the third…Gauthier scored his second of the night 37 seconds later to bring the Ducks within one…Leo Carlsson tied the game 1:51 later…Rossi scored the overtime winner on the power play with 10 seconds left in the extra frame…Hronek had five shots…D Elias Pettersson had five hits…Zeev Buium blocked three shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 24 saves.

LAST 5 – vs LOS ANGELES

Apr. 9/26: VAN 1 at LAK 4

Mar. 26/26: VAN 0 vs LAK 4

Nov. 29/25: VAN 1 at LAK 2 (OT)

Feb. 26/25: VNA 3 at LAK 2 (OT)

at LAK 2 (OT) Jan. 16/25: VAN 1 vs LAK 5

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played eight times on April 14 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 3-5-0-0. This includes a 2-2-0-0 record at home. Vancouver has won each of its last two games on April 14 (2025 and 2022) with both victories coming on home ice.

have played eight times on April 14 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 3-5-0-0.

JAKE AND BAKE

Putting home his 18th power play goal of the season on Apr. 12/26 at ANA, Jake DeBrusk now has 32 power play goals over the last two seasons with Vancouver. He is the fifth player in Canucks history with at least 32 power play goals over a two-season span (Pavel Bure, Todd Bertuzzi, Markus Naslund, Tony Tanti).

now has 32 power play goals over the last two seasons with Vancouver. He is the fifth player in Canucks history with at least 32 power play goals over a two-season span (Pavel Bure, Todd Bertuzzi, Markus Naslund, Tony Tanti). Scoring his 20th goal of the season on Apr. 11/26 at SJS, Jake DeBrusk became the third player since 1995.96 to score 20 goals in each of his first two seasons with the Canucks.

BROCKSTAR

Recording an assist on Marco Rossi’s power play overtime winner on Apr. 12/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Todd Bertuzzi for the 11th most power play points in franchise history (164).

passed Todd Bertuzzi for the 11th most power play points in franchise history (164). With an assist on Apr. 9/26 at LAK, Brock Boeser passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most points by a player in franchise history (479).

passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most points by a player in franchise history (479). Recording an assist on Apr. 4/26 vs UTA, Brock Boeser tied Pavel Bure for eighth on the Canucks all-time scoring list (478).

tied Pavel Bure for eighth on the Canucks all-time scoring list (478). Scoring three goals on Apr. 1/26 at COL, Brock Boeser posted his seventh career hat trick, tying Stan Smyl for the fourth-most in Canucks history. Boeser also registered his 20th goal of the season, posting 20 goals for the seventh time in his career, one of only six players to do so in Canucks history (D. Sedin (11), Markus Naslund (10), Stan Smyl (8), Thomas Gradin (7), and Trevor Linden (7).

posted his seventh career hat trick, tying Stan Smyl for the fourth-most in Canucks history. Giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead with a power play goal on Mar. 30/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for the fifth-most power play goals in franchise history (79).

tied Todd Bertuzzi for the fifth-most power play goals in franchise history (79). Scoring his 17th goal of the season on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti for the ninth-most points in franchise history (471).

passed Tony Tanti for the ninth-most points in franchise history (471). With an assist on March 19/26 vs TBL, Brock Boeser reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others). Boeser also became the 10th forward from the 2015 Draft to hit the 250-assist mark, and the eighth player with at least 200 career goals and 250 career assists.

reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others). Recording two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the 100th multipoint game of his career, becoming the 14th player in Canucks history to hit the century mark.

DENIUS PETTERSHOTS

Recording two blocked shots (up to 107 on the season) on Apr. 12/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Ryan Johnson (2007.08) and Brandon Tanev (2024.25) for the third-most blocked shots by a forward in a single season.

TOLO TOPS THE CHARTS

Appearing in the 22nd game of his career on Apr. 9/26 at LAK, Nikita Tolopilo passed Alexei Kolosov for the most appearances in the NHL by a Belarusian goaltender in NHL history. Tolopilo’s 21 appearances this season are a single-season record for a Belarisuan netminder.

passed Alexei Kolosov for the most appearances in the NHL by a Belarusian goaltender in NHL history.

CAN’T STOP KARLY

Scoring two goals on Apr. 4/26 vs UTA, Linus Karlsson is up to 13 even strength goals and 30 even strength points on the season, good for t-6th and t-6th amongst rookies this season (now 31 EVP and 7th and t-7th respectively as of Apr. 14/26).

1KANE

Scoring the opening goal on Mar. 30/26 at VGK, Evander Kane became the second player in franchise history to score a goal in his 1000th career game (Markus Naslund on Jan. 17/08 at DET).

became the second player in franchise history to score a goal in his 1000th career game (Markus Naslund on Jan. 17/08 at DET). Kane also became just the third player from Vancouver proper to appear in 1000 career games, joining Milan Lucic and Glenn Anderson.

MULTI-POINT PETEY

With two helpers on Mar. 28/26 at CGY, Elias Pettersson tied Pavel Bure (131) for the seventh-most 2+ point performances by a Canucks player.

PETEY FOR 200, 300, AND 500

Recording two assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson reached the 300-assist and 500-point milestones in his career. Pettersson becomes the second-fastest player in Canucks history to record 500 career points (533 games), trailing on Thomas Gradin (529).

reached the 300-assist and 500-point milestones in his career. Scoring two goals on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509). Pettersson also became the sixth-fastest Swedish player in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau, trailing only Kent Nilsson (363), Mats Sundin (458), Henrik Setterberg (487), Mats Naslund (493) and Filip Forsberg (529). With his second goal, Pettersson tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (163).

reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509).

POWER PETEY ACTIVATED

Recording two power play assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (167).

passed J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (167). With an assist on Filip Hronek’s power play goal on Mar. 21/26 vs STL. Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (165).

tied J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (165). Recording two power play points on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most power play points by a Canucks player in franchise history (164).

“A THREE… GOOD FROM FELDKIRCH”

With three points (1-2-3) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Marco Rossi notched his sixth career three-point game, the third-most amongst players from Austria. He only trails Thomas Vanek (47) and Michael Grabner (12).

NEVER SAY NEVER

Coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, the Canucks earned the franchise’s fifth-ever win when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation, and only the third time since the turn of the century.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Apr. 11

Kirill Kudryavtsev recalled from Abbotsford, Apr. 11

Riley Patterson assigned to Abbotsford from Niagara, Apr. 6

Jiri Patera recalled under emergency conditions, Apr. 4

Ty Mueller recalled from Abbotsford, Apr. 1

Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Mar. 21

Victor Mancini re-signed to a two-year contract extension, Mar. 20

Jayden Grubbe acquired from Edmonton in exchange for Josh Bloom, Mar. 13

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 2/26 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 11/26 at SJS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 9/26 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 9/26 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 7/26 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Apr. 11/26 at SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 7/26 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Apr. 1/26 at COL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 6x, Latest Mar. 26/26 vs LAK

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 11x, Latest Apr. 12/26 at ANA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 14x, Latest Mar. 28/26 at CGY

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 9x, Latest Apr. 12/26 at ANA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 7, Apr. 12/26 at ANA

Fewest Shots, Game: 11, Apr. 7/26 vs VGK

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 19/26 vs TBL

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 16-3-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 8-45-7

Allow 4+ Goals: 3-37-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 21-11-6

Scoring First: 12-15-4

Allowing First Goal: 12-33-4

On 0 Days Rest: 5-4-4

On 1 Day Rest: 11-34-1

On 2 Days Rest: 7-9-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 16-18-4

Give up a PPG: 12-28-5

25 or More Shots on Goal: 14-28-3

Less than 25 shots: 10-20-5

THREE STARS – APRIL

Blueger (10 pts)

Boeser (5 pts)

Karlsson (5 pts)

Tolopilo (5 pts)

Rossi (5 pts)

MARCH WINNER – Hronek (15 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE