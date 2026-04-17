PATRIK ALLVIN RELIEVED OF DUTIES AS GENERAL MANAGER

Allvin
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, BC – Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations, announced today that Patrik Allvin has been relieved of his duties as General Manager.  

“I would like to thank Patrik for all his hard work over the past four seasons,” said Rutherford. “Under his guidance we have accumulated a lot of good young talent, and he has helped us lay the foundation of our rebuild. This season was disappointing for everyone in the organization, and we understand how frustrating it was for those who care about the team. Moving forward our goal will be to continue to bring in younger players who can grow together with our current group and form our next competitive core.” 

Patrik Allvin was named the 12th General Manager in franchise history on January 26, 2022. Since arriving in Vancouver, Allvin has led the Canucks to a Pacific Division title and their first playoff appearance and series victory since the 2019.20 season.  

Prior to his time in Vancouver, Allvin spent 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in a variety of roles, including as Director of European Scouting, Director of Amateur Scouting, and Assistant General Manager, capturing three Stanley Cups during his time with the Penguins organization. He began his front-office career as a European Scout with the Montréal Canadiens in 2002, after the conclusion of his playing career that was spent primarily in Sweden, with stops in Atlanta and Québec (IHL), Nashville and Pensacola (ECHL), and Sarpsborg (Norway).    

Rutherford will be made available to media today, Friday, April 17th, following player media availability at approximately 12:00pm PT.

News Feed

Canucks Year-End Media Availability

Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Close Out 2025-26 Season in Edmonton Against Oilers

Kirill Kudryavtsev’s Late-Season Experience Helps Set Him Up for Big Offseason

Building Blue: ‘It's a step that I wanted to take and thought I was ready for’: Riley Patterson Impresses in AHL Debut

Canucks Win Third Straight 4-3 in OT, Jake DeBrusk Gets Game-Winner

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2025.26 TEAM AWARDS

VANCOUVER CANUCKS TO HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY PEPSI

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

Canucks Host Final Home Game of the Season on Tuesday Night with Kings in Town on Fan Appreciation Night

Marco Rossi Scores OT Winner, Canucks Top Ducks 4-3

Canucks Finish California Trip with Stop in Anaheim to Face Ducks

Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

Linus Karlsson Calls Game, Canucks Beat Sharks 4-3 in OT

Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks

Canucks Continue California Trip with Saturday Night Showdown Against Sharks

Teddy Blueger Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Building Culture

Building Blue: Parker Alcos Has Unlocked a New Level with Kelowna Rockets