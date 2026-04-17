PATRIK ALLVIN RELIEVED OF DUTIES AS GENERAL MANAGER

Vancouver, BC – Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations, announced today that Patrik Allvin has been relieved of his duties as General Manager.

“I would like to thank Patrik for all his hard work over the past four seasons,” said Rutherford. “Under his guidance we have accumulated a lot of good young talent, and he has helped us lay the foundation of our rebuild. This season was disappointing for everyone in the organization, and we understand how frustrating it was for those who care about the team. Moving forward our goal will be to continue to bring in younger players who can grow together with our current group and form our next competitive core.”

Patrik Allvin was named the 12th General Manager in franchise history on January 26, 2022. Since arriving in Vancouver, Allvin has led the Canucks to a Pacific Division title and their first playoff appearance and series victory since the 2019.20 season.

Prior to his time in Vancouver, Allvin spent 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in a variety of roles, including as Director of European Scouting, Director of Amateur Scouting, and Assistant General Manager, capturing three Stanley Cups during his time with the Penguins organization. He began his front-office career as a European Scout with the Montréal Canadiens in 2002, after the conclusion of his playing career that was spent primarily in Sweden, with stops in Atlanta and Québec (IHL), Nashville and Pensacola (ECHL), and Sarpsborg (Norway).

Rutherford will be made available to media today, Friday, April 17th, following player media availability at approximately 12:00pm PT.