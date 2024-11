MONTREAL – Alex Newhook put the Habs up 2-1 in the third period, but Utah tied the game and ultimately won 3-2 in overtime at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Country Night at the Bell Centre

The Canadiens hosted Country Night presented by Coca-Cola for their final home game of November. For the occasion, players shared which 2025 Lasso MTL headliner (Bailey Zimmerman or Jelly Roll) is on their playlist.