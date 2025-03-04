Updates from optional practice – Mar. 4

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held an optional practice at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Twelve players took to the ice:
Habs leave for Western Canada on Tuesday
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
48 Hutson
75 Dobes
62 Beck
72 Xhekaj
13 Caufield
28 Dvorak
71 Evans
51 Heineman
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovsky
The team is scheduled to fly to Edmonton on Tuesday, where they will face the Oilers at Rogers Arena on Thursday.