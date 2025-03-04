Updates from optional practice – Mar. 4

Habs leave for Western Canada on Tuesday

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held an optional practice at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Twelve players took to the ice:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

48 Hutson

75 Dobes

62 Beck

72 Xhekaj

13 Caufield

28 Dvorak

 

71 Evans

51 Heineman

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

 

20 Slafkovsky

 

The team is scheduled to fly to Edmonton on Tuesday, where they will face the Oilers at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

