Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 20

MONTREAL – Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Caps, a handful of players hit the ice at the Bell Centre this morning.
Take a look at the 11 guys who opted in to the session:
Final preparations underway before facing Washington
MONTREAL – Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Caps, a handful of players hit the ice at the Bell Centre this morning.
Take a look at the 11 guys who opted in to the session:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
48 Hutson
75 Dobes
49 Davidson
72 Xhekaj
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
91 Kapanen
89 Roy
20 Slafkovsky
90 Veleno
On Wednesday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will start against Washington.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.