Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 20

Final preparations underway before facing Washington

5030-21-Entrainement-1920x1080-morning-skate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Caps, a handful of players hit the ice at the Bell Centre this morning.

Take a look at the 11 guys who opted in to the session:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
48 Hutson
75 Dobes
49 Davidson
72 Xhekaj
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
91 Kapanen
89 Roy
20 Slafkovsky
90 Veleno

On Wednesday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will start against Washington.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

